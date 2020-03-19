UPSSSC DV Dates 2020 for VDO, VPO Posts Partially Postponed on @upsssc.gov.in, Check Latest Update Here

UPSSSC DV Dates 2020 Partially Postponed: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has partially postponed (19 March 2020 to 02 April 2020) the Document Verification Schedule for the posts of Gram Panchayat Adhikari, Gram Vikas Adhikari and other on its official website due to COVID-19 Outbreak. The Document Verification round to be conducted from 03 April 2020 to 02 June 2020 will continue as the previous schedule. All such candidates who have to appear for the DV round can check the latest update available on the official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in.

According to short notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), the Document Verification schedule has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-18 outbreak. The Document Verification for the posts of Gram Panchayat Adhikari, Gram Vikas Adhikari and other was scheduled from 19 March 2020 to 02 April 2020.

The notification further says that candidates who have to appear for the Document Verification can download their DV Letter and other Papers from the official website and keep hold with them. Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will further announce the new date for Document Verification on the official website.

According to the short notification, the Document Verification round to be conducted from 03 April 2020 to 02 June 2020 will continue as the previous schedule.

It is to be noted that the Document Verification for the posts of Gram Panchayat Adhikari, Gram Vikas Adhikari and Samaj Kalyan Prayvekshak was scheduled from 12 March 2020 to 02 June 2020.

Earlier Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) had invited application for the recruitment of 1953 posts Gram Panchayat Adhikari, Gram Vikas Adhikari and Samaj Kalyan Prayvekshak Post against advertisement no 02/2018.

You can check the UPSSSC DV Admit Card 2020 on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for UPSSSC DV Dates 2020





UPSSSC DV Dates 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

Visit to the Important Alerts section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link “UPSSSC DV Dates 2020 for VDO, VPO Posts Partially Postponed “given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the details of the short notification.

Candidates should download and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for latest updates regarding the Gram Panchayat Adhikari, Gram Vikas Adhikari and Samaj Kalyan Prayvekshak Post posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.