If You Are Extremely Attentive With IQ Above 200, Then Find The Hidden Elephant In This Illusion Picture In 10 Seconds!

Optical illusions happen because the brain is using shortcuts to fill in the gaps in the visual information that your eyes sent. When you look at an illusion picture, your brain is tricked into misinterpreting visual information, causing a distorted perception of the reality. Optical illusions usually make you see things differently from apparent reality. The objects or details are hidden within the complex visual pattern. Your senses gather the visual data and send it to your brain to make sense of it. But the gaps in information make your brain rely on past experiences and assumptions, which leads to confusion. Your brain uses the information from the depth, colour, and motion of the visual scene to make sense of the complex or ambiguous images. One such example is today's optical illusion picture. Optical illusions like this one trick your brain into misinterpreting the visual information, which leads to distorted perception. That is why visual illusions are great to check your visual processing skills.

Here we have an optical illusion that challenges you to spot an elephant hidden in this picture of a circus master. You have 10 seconds to crack this illusion. Ready? Before we begin the challenge, SHARE this optical illusion with your friends and family. Challenge them to find the hidden elephant in just 10 seconds. Find The Hidden Elephant In This Illusion Picture In 10 Seconds! This optical illusion will test your ability to process complex and ambiguous images. In this picture of a circus master, there is an elephant hiding in plain sight. Now will you be able to spot it? Time will tell. Set a timer for 10 seconds on your phone or stopwatch. Find a quiet place and remove distractions if any. Bring your full attention to this optical illusion. This optical illusion will reveal if you are highly attentive and creative. Solving this optical illusion is not easy. Even the most sharpest people failed to find the elephant.