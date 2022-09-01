UPSSSC Final Answer Key 2022 (Out) For ASO ARO, Supply Inspector Posts @upsssc.gov.in, Download PDF

UPSSSC Various Posts Final Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released final answer key for the various posts including Lower/Upper Class Assistant & Supply Inspector and Review Officer and others on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the UPSSSC Various Posts Final Answer Key 2022 from the official website-upsssc.gov.in.
The PDF of the final answer key for these posts including Assistant Review Officer,Lower/Upper Class Assistant & Supply Inspector and others are available on the official website. However you can download the UPSSSC Various Posts Final Answer Key 2022 directly from the link given below.
Direct Link to Download: UPSSSC Review Officer and others Final Answer Key 2022
Direct Link to Download: UPSSSC Lower/Upper Class Assistant & Supply Inspector Final Answer Key 2022
Earlier, Commission has uploaded the provisional answer key for the post of Statistical Officer and Assistant Review Officer on 12 July 2022 and candidates raise their objections for the answer. Also, the provisional answer key was released by the Commission for the post of Lower/Upper Class Assistant & Supply Inspector on 18 July 2022. Candidates were raised their objections for the same on the official website.
Now UPSSSC has released the final answer key for the above posts after reviewing the objections through the experts. Now Final Answer Key for all the Eight Series for above posts are available on the official website.
You can download the UPSSSC Various Posts Final Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.
How to Download UPSSSC Various Posts Final Answer Key 2022
- Visit the official website of UPSSSC-upsssc.gov.in.
- Go to the View ALL News & Alerts section on official website.
- Click on the notice link that reads विज्ञापन संख्या- 03-परीक्षा/2022, सम्मिलित प्रवर /अवर वर्ग सहायक, पूर्ति निरीक्षक मुख्य परीक्षा-(प्रा0अ0प0-2021)/04/विज्ञापन संख्या-07-परीक्षा/2019, सहायक सांख्यिकीय अधिकारी एवं सहायक शोध अधिकारी (सांख्यिकी) (सा0 च0) प्रतियोगितात्मक परीक्षा, 2019 की संशोधित उत्तर कुंजी के सम्बन्ध में on the home page.
- It will redirect you to the new window where you will get the PDF of the UPSSSC Various Posts Final Answer Key 2022.
- Download UPSSSC Various Posts Final Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference.