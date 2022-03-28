UPSSSC JE Revised Exam Date 2018-22 (Out)@upsssc.gov.in, Check Schedule for Jr Engineer, Computer & Foreman

UPSSSC has released the revised exam date for the Junior Engineer (JE)/Computer/Foreman posts on its official website-upsssc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UPSSSC JE Revised Exam Date 2018-22: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the revised exam date for the Junior Engineer (JE)/Computer/Foreman posts on its official website. Commission will conduct the exam for the above post on 16 April 2022.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for the post of Junior Engineer (JE)/Engineer/Foreman and other technical posts against Advertisement No. 04/2018 can download the UPSSSC JE Revised Exam Date 2018-22 through the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, UPSSSC will not conduct the written exam for the Junior Engineer (JE)/Computer/Foreman posts on 16 April 2022. Earlier Commission was to conduct the exam on 03 April 2022. Commission has rescheduled the written exam date due to some unavoidable reason.

All those candidates who have applied for the above post should note that Commission will release the Admit Card for the written exam in due course of time on its official website.

Candidates can download the UPSSSC JE Revised Exam Date 2018-22 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download UPSSSC JE Revised Exam Date 2018-22 Check Steps

Visit the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. upsssc.gov.in. Click on the notice link that reads ‘विज्ञापन संख्या- 04-परीक्षा/2018 के अंतर्गत दिनांक 03-04-2022 को आयोजित की जाने वाली लिखित परीक्षा की तिथि परिवर्तन के संबंध मेंVisible upto : 16/04/2022 .’ It will redirect you to the new window where you will get the PDF of the UPSSSC JE Revised Exam Date 2018-22. Download UPSSSC JE Revised Exam Date 2018-22 and save it for future reference.

However you can download the UPSSSC JE Revised Exam Date 2018-22 directly from the link given below.