UPTET Certificate 2026: Know When and Where to Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Certificate

Key Points UPTET Certificate 2026 release expected between Aug 31 and Sep 02, 2026.

The UPTET Certificate 2026 holds lifetime validity for qualified candidates.

UPTET 2026 results were declared on Aug 26, 2026, qualifying candidates for teaching.

UPTET Certificate 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is expected to release the UPTET Certificate anytime soon on its website. As the result is declared on 26 August 2026, the commission is expected to release the certificates of the qualified candidates soon. The UPTET Certificate tells that the candidate has qualified Paper 1 or Paper 2 and is now eligible to appear for the UP teaching recruitment test. The UPTET Certificate is valid for a lifetime. A total of 1994661 candidates have appeared for the examination. Out of which 713648 candidates have appeared for Paper 1 (primary level) and 1057021 candidates have appeared for Paper 2 (upper primary level). UPTET 2026 Highlights The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is conducted to assess the eligibility of the test-takers to teach primary (class 1 to 5) and upper primary (class 6 to 8) levels through Paper 1 and Paper 2 respectively. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) Exam Name Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 Exam Date 02-04 July 2026 Provisional Answer Key Date 08 July 2026 Result Date 26 August 2026 Certificate Validity Lifetime Official Website upessc.up.gov.in When is the UPTET Certificate 2026 Releasing? The UPTET was conducted by the UPESSC on 02-04 July for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates who have qualified the examination are now awaiting the certificate to be released. It is expected that the UPTET is going to release the UPTET Certificate between 31 August to 02 September. Where to Download UPTET Certificate 2026? Once released, the UPTET Certificate will be made available on the official website of the UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in. The commission will not release the certificate on any other website or source. The candidates will have to login on the website through their Login ID and password to download their UPTET Certificate.

Validity of UPTET Certificate 2026 The UPTET Certificate 2026 is valid for a lifetime. This means that the candidates who have once qualified the examination need not to apply again to obtain the certificate. Only candidates who wish to increase their scores can apply again. The certificate remains valid until the age criteria is maintained according to various recruitments. How many Candidates have Qualified UPTET 2026? The UPTET result 2026 was released on 26 August and the notice on the official website mentions the data on the candidates appearing and passed in each paper. As per the notice, a total of 1994661 candidates have appeared for the UPTET 2026. Out of which 713648 candidates have appeared for Paper 1 (primary level) and 1057021 candidates have appeared for Paper 2 (upper primary level). Check the statistics of the passed candidates in both papers here: