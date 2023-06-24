UPUMS Recruitment 2023: 338 Faculty Posts in UP, Check Details

UPUMS Recruitment 2023: Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) h is looking to recruit 338 Faculty.

UPUMS Faculty Recruitment 2023: Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) has released the UPUMS Recruitment 2023 notification for the posts of Faculty. A total of 338 posts including Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor will be filled through UPUMS Recruitment 2023. Candidates for these posts have to submit their application offline before 31st July 2023.

As per the UPUMS Recruitment 2023 official notification, the maximum age of the candidates as per norms for all the posts is 65 years. Candidates shortlisted for the posts will be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs.2,20,000.

Highlights of UPUMS Faculty Recruitment 2023 Notification

The information about the UPUMS Faculty Recruitment like “Advertisement Number, Application Mode and Selection Process” can be found in the below table.

UPUMS Recruitment 2023 Name of organization Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences post name Faculty Positions - Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor Number of posts 338 posts advertisement number UPUMS/ACAD/29/2023-24 Last Date of Application (First Cycle) 31 July 2023 application system offline Social class Government Job job location Uttar Pradesh Selection Process Test and Interview official website www.upums.ac.in

Rolling Advertisement Dates of UPUMS Vacancy 2023

Check here the last dates for submission of applications for the posts of Faculty.

first cycle 31 July 2023 second circle 31 October 2023 third circle 31 December 2023 fourth cycle 31 March 2024

UPUMS Faculty Vacancy 2023 डिटेल

The total number of posts for UPUMS Faculty Recruitment is 338 which includes 33 posts for Professor, 103 posts for Associate Professor and 202 posts for Assistant Professor.

S.No designation Number of posts 1. Professor 33 2. Associate Professor 103 3. assistant professor 202 Total 338 posts

Educational Qualification and Experience for UPUMS Faculty Recruitment 2023

Should possess MS / MD or its equivalent qualification as per NMC or MCI .

Assistant Professor - Three years teaching experience

Associate Professor - Four Years Teaching Experience

Professor - 14 Years Teaching Experience

Age Limit for UPUMS Recruitment 2023

As per the official notification of UPUMS Recruitment 2023, the maximum age limit for Faculty posts is 65 years. However, there will be no upper age limit for the candidates appointed on the post of Contract Professor, they can work till the age of 70 years.

S.No designation upper age limit 1. Professor There is no upper age limit for retiree the age is 65 years 2. associate professor 50 years as on the last date of application (Relaxation will be given as per rules of Uttar Pradesh Government) 3. assistant professor

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates for the Faculty post will be done on the basis of test and interview.

Salary

Shortlisted candidates will be given monthly salary based on the following conditions.

S.No designation Pay Band Consolidated monthly remuneration (contract appointment) 1. Professor 1,59,100-Rs (Level-14A) 2,20,000-Rs. 2. Associate Professor 1,31,400-Rs (Level-13A-1) 1,60,000-Rs. 3. assistant professor Rs.1,01,500- (Level-12) 1,20,000-Rs.

Application fee

Rs 1000 has been fixed for unreserved, EWS and OBC category and Rs 500 for SC, ST category.

UPUMS Recruitment 2023 Application Form Notification

Important Links for UPUMS Faculty Recruitment 2023 Notification UPUMS Faculty Recruitment 2023 Notification, Application Form PDF download Address to send Application Form (through Speed ​​Post or Registered Post only) Recruitment Cell Office, UPUMS, Saifai, Etawah (UP) - 206130 (Recruitment Cell, UPUMS, Saifai, Etawah (UP) – 206130)

Candidates need to download the application form from the official website of the university only. The application form along with all the required documents must be sent before the last date. Application will be accepted only through Speed ​​or Registered Post last time 31st July 2023 till 5:00 PM. Application Form should be sent to “Recruitment Cell, UPUMS, Saifai, Etawah (UP) – 206130”.

