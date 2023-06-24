UPUMS Recruitment 2023: 338 Faculty Posts in UP, Check Details

UPUMS Faculty Recruitment 2023: Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) has released the UPUMS Recruitment 2023 notification for the posts of Faculty. A total of 338 posts including Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor will be filled through UPUMS Recruitment 2023. Candidates for these posts have to submit their application offline before 31st July 2023.
As per the UPUMS Recruitment 2023 official notification, the maximum age of the candidates as per norms for all the posts is 65 years. Candidates shortlisted for the posts will be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs.2,20,000.
Highlights of UPUMS Faculty Recruitment 2023 Notification
The information about the UPUMS Faculty Recruitment like “Advertisement Number, Application Mode and Selection Process” can be found in the below table.
|
UPUMS Recruitment 2023
|
Name of organization
|
Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences
|
post name
|
Faculty Positions - Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor
|
Number of posts
|
338 posts
|
advertisement number
|
UPUMS/ACAD/29/2023-24
|
Last Date of Application (First Cycle)
|
31 July 2023
|
application system
|
offline
|
Social class
|
Government Job
|
job location
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Selection Process
|
Test and Interview
|
official website
|
www.upums.ac.in
Rolling Advertisement Dates of UPUMS Vacancy 2023
Check here the last dates for submission of applications for the posts of Faculty.
|
first cycle
|
31 July 2023
|
second circle
|
31 October 2023
|
third circle
|
31 December 2023
|
fourth cycle
|
31 March 2024
UPUMS Faculty Vacancy 2023 डिटेल
The total number of posts for UPUMS Faculty Recruitment is 338 which includes 33 posts for Professor, 103 posts for Associate Professor and 202 posts for Assistant Professor.
|
S.No
|
designation
|
Number of posts
|
1.
|
Professor
|
33
|
2.
|
Associate Professor
|
103
|
3.
|
assistant professor
|
202
|
Total
|
338 posts
Educational Qualification and Experience for UPUMS Faculty Recruitment 2023
Should possess MS / MD or its equivalent qualification as per NMC or MCI .
Assistant Professor - Three years teaching experience
Associate Professor - Four Years Teaching Experience
Professor - 14 Years Teaching Experience
Age Limit for UPUMS Recruitment 2023
As per the official notification of UPUMS Recruitment 2023, the maximum age limit for Faculty posts is 65 years. However, there will be no upper age limit for the candidates appointed on the post of Contract Professor, they can work till the age of 70 years.
|
S.No
|
designation
|
upper age limit
|
1.
|
Professor
|
There is no upper age limit for retiree the age is 65 years
|
2.
|
associate professor
|
50 years as on the last date of application (Relaxation will be given as per rules of Uttar Pradesh Government)
|
3.
|
assistant professor
Selection Process
The selection of the candidates for the Faculty post will be done on the basis of test and interview.
Salary
Shortlisted candidates will be given monthly salary based on the following conditions.
|
S.No
|
designation
|
Pay Band
|
Consolidated monthly remuneration (contract appointment)
|
1.
|
Professor
|
1,59,100-Rs (Level-14A)
|
2,20,000-Rs.
|
2.
|
Associate Professor
|
1,31,400-Rs (Level-13A-1)
|
1,60,000-Rs.
|
3.
|
assistant professor
|
Rs.1,01,500- (Level-12)
|
1,20,000-Rs.
Application fee
Rs 1000 has been fixed for unreserved, EWS and OBC category and Rs 500 for SC, ST category.
UPUMS Recruitment 2023 Application Form Notification
|
Important Links for UPUMS Faculty Recruitment 2023 Notification
|
UPUMS Faculty Recruitment 2023 Notification, Application Form PDF
|
Address to send Application Form (through Speed Post or Registered Post only)
|
Recruitment Cell Office, UPUMS, Saifai, Etawah (UP) - 206130
(Recruitment Cell, UPUMS, Saifai, Etawah (UP) – 206130)
Candidates need to download the application form from the official website of the university only. The application form along with all the required documents must be sent before the last date. Application will be accepted only through Speed or Registered Post last time 31st July 2023 till 5:00 PM. Application Form should be sent to “Recruitment Cell, UPUMS, Saifai, Etawah (UP) – 206130”.
