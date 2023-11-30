UTET Certificate 2023: Validity, Release Date and Steps to Download

UTET Certificate 2023: The candidates will be able to download the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) Certificate from the official website. The UTET certificate plays an important role in deciding the candidate's eligibility to become a teacher in Uttarakhand. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) issued the Certificate to the candidates who successfully pass the UTET Exam. As per the latest updates, the UTET certificate is valid for a lifetime.

What is a UTET Certificate? The UTET certificate acts as the official document which acts as the proof that candidate is eligible to teach in Uttarakhand. The certificate is issued to the candidate who clears the UTET examination. It is obtained after fulfilling all the eligibility criteria and passing the examination. UTET Certificate Validity The UTET certificate is valid for a lifetime, earlier the certificate was only valid for 7 years. The Certificate allows the candidate to apply for teaching posts in any educational institution within Uttarakhand. The candidate who got the certificate may attempt the paper again to increase their score. Also, there are no restrictions on the number of attempts a candidate can make to improve their score.

UTET Certificate Release Date 2023 UBSE released the UTET 2023 result on ubseonline.uk.gov.in on November 29. The candidate who has scored 60% or more marks in the examination is declared successful. The candidate can download their scorecard from the official website. The UTET Certificate will be released soon to all the candidates who have cleared the examination. How to Download the UTET Certificate? Candidates who qualify for the UTET examination will get intimation from UBSE to download their scorecard via SMS on their registered mobile number. Candidate can use the registration number and password to download their UTET certificate by following the instructions given below:

Step 1: Log in to the official website Step 2: Check for the issued documents from UBSE

Step 3: Select to download UTET Marksheet or Certificate Step 4: Read the instructions given very carefully