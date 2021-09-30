Vidya Sahakari Bank Clerk Recruitment 2021: Apply Online @vamnicom.gov.in, Graduate Fresher Eligible

Vidya Sahakari Bank Ltd. has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk. Check qualification, age limit, vacancy details, online application link and notification.

Vidya Sahakari Bank Clerk Recruitment 2021: Vidya Sahakari Bank Ltd. is hiring graduates fresher for the post of Clerk. The notification is published on the official website of Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management. Interested candidates can submit online applications on vamnicom.gov.in. The last date for submitting application is 07 October 2021.

The candidates can check all important information related to Vidya Sahakari Bank Recruitment 2021 such as qualification, age limit, vacancy details, online application link below:

Vidya Sahakari Bank Clerk Notification Download

Vidya Sahakari Bank Clerk Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 07 October 2021 till 5 PM.

Vidya Sahakari Bank Clerk Vacancy Details

Clerk - 25 Posts

Vidya Sahakari Bank Clerk Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Minimum Graduate in any field from reputed University and Computer Operational Knowledge.

Vidya Sahakari Bank Clerk Age Limit:

21 to 25 years

How to Apply for Vidya Sahakari Bank Clerk Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online under “Employment” option on the home page of www.vamnicom.gov.in under title “External Link” on from 28 September to 07 October 2021.

Candidates should Click ‘Final Submit’ to submit the application details. Candidates should verify all details before submitting as once application is submitted it cannot be edited.

Application Fee:

Rs. 1000/-

Vidya Sahakari Bank Clerk Notification Download