WB ANM GNM 2023 Result Out on wbjeeb.nic.in; Direct Link to Rank Card And Cut Off

WB ANM GNM Result 2023 has been released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board. Check Details to download WBJEEB ANM GNM Rank Card. Check Direct Link and hoe to download here.

WB ANM GNM Result 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, on 06 September, announced the marks of the candidates who appeared in the joint Entrance Test for ANM(R) & GNM Courses. The candidates can download WBJEE ANM GNM Rank Caes from the official website www.wbjeeb.nic.in.

The official website reads, “The results of the ANM & GNM-2023 for admission into ANM(R) & GNM courses in various Institutes in the State of West Bengal will be declared on 06-09-2023. Downloadable rank cards will be available from Board’s websites www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in from 06-09-2023 onwards.

WBJEEB ANM GNM Final Answer Key 2023

The board has also uploaded the final answer keys for the exam. The final answer keys, after a thorough post-examination internal review and review of candidates’ challenges, have been made. Scoring and ranking of all candidates will be done based on these final answer keys.

How to Download WBJEE GNM ANM Result 2023: Check Steps Below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: Visit the West Bengal Health Department - www.wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, click ‘Rank Card for ANM(R) & GNM - 2023'

Step 3: Provide login credentials including your Application Number, Date of Birth AND Security Pin

Step 4: Check Your ANM GNM Marks

WBJEEB conducted the OMR-based Common Entrance Test ANM(R) & GNM-2023 on 23 July. Selected candidates will get admission in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal for two (2) years’ of Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) course and three (3) years of General Nursing & Midwifery course for the academic session 2023-24.

The online registrations for the same were done from 17 Jan to 24 Feb 2023.