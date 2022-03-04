WB GDS Result 2021 Out: Download West Bengal Postal Circle Selection List Here

WB GDS Result 2022 Link has been released by India Post, West Bengal Circle. Candidates can download WB Post Office GDS PDF Here.

WB GDS Result 2022 Download: West Bengal Postal Circle has published the selection list of the candidates for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Those who have applied for WB Post Office Recruitment 2021 under Cycle 3 can download WB Post Office Result from the official website - appost.in. Alternatively, WB GDS Result Link is also provided below:

Around 2336 candidates are selected for Barasat, Birbhum, Calcutta South, Kolkata North, Murshidabad, Nadia North, Nadia South, North Presidency, South Presidency, ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS, Sikkim, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Malda, West Dinajpur, Asansol, Bankura, Burdwan, Contai, Hooghly North, Hooghly South, Howrah, Midnapore, Purulia, Tamluk Divisions.

The result of 20 candidates has been put on hold.

How to Download WB GDS Result 2021

Visit the official website of India Post - appost.in. Click on ‘West Bengal (2357 Posts)’ given under 'Result' Section. Download WB GDS Result PDF. Check details of selected candidates such as Registration Number and Selected Candidate with Percentage.

WB GDS DV 2022

Those whose registration number is available in the PDF will be called for Document Verification (DV). As per WB Circle GDS Result PDF - "The Selection is basing on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only. "

Indian Post, West Bengal had invited applications for filling up 2357 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak as Branch Post Master, Assistant Branch Post Master and Dak Sevak upto 20 July 2021.