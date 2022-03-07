WB Health Recruitment 2022: Apply for 51 Staff Nurse, MO and Others @wbhealth.gov.in, Check Eligibility

WB Health has invited online application for the Staff Nurse and other post on its official website. Check WB Health recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

WB Health Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: West Bengal State Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Howrah is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the various posts including Medical Officer, Staff Nurse and others. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 11 March 2022.

Notification Details for WB Health Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

No. DHFWS/HOW/483

Important Dates for WB Health Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Date for walk-in-interview: 11 March 2022

Vacancy Details for WB Health Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Medical Officer-08

General Duty Medical Officer-02

Medical Officer (HCP)-01

Staff Nurse-35

Staff Nurse (HCP)-02

Accountant-01

GDA-01

Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor-01

Eligibility Criteria for WB Health Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer-MBBS from a MCI recognized institute with 1 year compulsory internship. Must be registered under West Bengal Medical Council.

General Duty Medical Officer-MBBS recognized by MCI

Medical Officer (HCP)-MBBS recognized by MCI

Staff Nurse-Completed GNM course recognized by Indian Nursing Council (INC)

Staff Nurse (HCP)-Completed GNM course recognized by Indian Nursing Council (INC)

Accountant-Retired Govt. Employee

GDA- Retired Govt. Employee

Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor-Graduat, Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology recognized by the WEst Bengal State Medical Faculty

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for WB Health Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on11 March 2022 at the venue mentioned in the notification.