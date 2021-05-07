Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

WB Health Recruitment 2021 for 50 Staff Nurse Posts @wbhealth.gov.in, Check Notification Details

West Bengal Health Department has invited application for the recruitment of 50 Staff Nurse Posts on its official website.

Created On: May 7, 2021 19:01 IST
WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment Notification
WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment Notification

WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification: West Bengal Health Department has invited application for the recruitment of 50 Staff Nurse Posts under Office of the Principal, Diamond  Harbour Government Medical College and Hospital. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for interview scheduled on 12/13 May 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including B.Sc. Nursing or General Nursing and Midwifery can apply for WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification. 

Candidates willing to apply for WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.


Notification Details for WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Memo No. DHGMC/2021/567
Date: 07 May 2021

Important Date for WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Date of walk-in-interview: 12/13 May 2021

Vacancy Details for WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Staff Nurse: 50 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria for WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have B.Sc. Nursing or General Nursing and Midwifery. 

How to Download: WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification:

  • Visit the official website of West Bengal Health Department i.e. wbhealth.gov.in/pages/career
  • Go to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.
  • Click on the link List "Walk in Interview for the Staff Nurse for Covid hospital" given on the Home Page.
  • A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired Notification.
  • Candidates should take print out of the PDF and save a copy for future reference.

WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 12/13 May 2021 at the venue mentioned in the notification.
