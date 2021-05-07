WB Health Recruitment 2021 for 50 Staff Nurse Posts @wbhealth.gov.in, Check Notification Details

WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification: West Bengal Health Department has invited application for the recruitment of 50 Staff Nurse Posts under Office of the Principal, Diamond Harbour Government Medical College and Hospital. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for interview scheduled on 12/13 May 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including B.Sc. Nursing or General Nursing and Midwifery can apply for WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification Details for WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Memo No. DHGMC/2021/567

Date: 07 May 2021

Important Date for WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 12/13 May 2021

Vacancy Details for WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Staff Nurse: 50 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have B.Sc. Nursing or General Nursing and Midwifery.

How to Download: WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Visit the official website of West Bengal Health Department i.e. wbhealth.gov.in/pages/career

Go to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.

Click on the link List "Walk in Interview for the Staff Nurse for Covid hospital" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired Notification.

Candidates should take print out of the PDF and save a copy for future reference.

WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 12/13 May 2021 at the venue mentioned in the notification.