WB HS Board Exams 2024 From February 16, Check WBCHSE 12th Timetable and Timings Here

WB HS Board Exams 2024: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has released the class 12th exam datesheet 2024. Students can download the WBCHSE routine 2024 from the official website: wbchse.nic.in. As per the timetable, the West Bengal HS exams will be conducted from February 16 to 29, 2024.

The exams will begin at 12 PM and conclude by 3:15 PM. However, students who will be appearing for: health and physical education, visual arts, music and vocational subjects will be given only 2 hours to complete the exam. These exams will be conducted from 12 to 2 PM.

WB Class 12 Routine 2024

The exam will be conducted for 3 hours. Also, 15 minutes to read the question paper and attempt the exam. Students can check the board exam dates of HS WBCHSE from the table provided below:

WB HS Subjects Exam Dates Language subjects: Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi February 16, 2024 Vocational subjects: healthcare, automobile, organised retailing, security, IT and ITES, electronics, tourism and hospitality, plumbing, construction, apparel, beauty and wellness, agriculture, power February 17, 2024 Language subjects: Bengali (B), English (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), alternative English February 19, 2024 Economics February 20, 2024 Physics, nutrition, education, accountancy February 21, 2024 Computer science, modern computer application, environmental studies, health and physical education, music and visual arts February 22, 2024 Commercial law and preliminaries of auditing, philosophy and sociology February 23, 2024 Chemistry, journalism and mass communication, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian French February 24, 2024 Maths, psychology, anthropology, agronomy, history February 27, 2024 Biological science, business studies, political science February 28, 2024 Statistics, geography, costing and taxation, home management and family resource management February 29, 2024

WBCHSE 12th Practical Exam Dates 2023

As per media updates, the West Bengal HS practical exams will be conducted between December 2 to 15, 2023. The practical exams will be conducted by the schools. Students can contact their respective schools to know the detailed WBCHSE routine 2024 for practical exams.

Events Dates Practical exams for WB HS December 1 to 15, 2023

How to download the West Bengal HS Routine 2024?

Students can go through the steps mentioned below to know how to download the Higher Secondary exam routine 2024 West Bengal: