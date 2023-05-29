WB HS Board Exams 2024 From February 16, Check WBCHSE 12th Timetable and Timings Here

WB HS Board Exams 2024: WBSHE has released the datesheet for class 12th at wbchse.wb.gov.in. As per the notice released, the WB 12th exam date 2024 is from February 16 to 29. Check subject-wise date and time here

WB HS Board Exams 2024: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has released the class 12th exam datesheet 2024. Students can download the WBCHSE routine 2024 from the official website: wbchse.nic.in. As per the timetable, the West Bengal HS exams will be conducted from February 16 to 29, 2024.

The exams will begin at 12 PM and conclude by 3:15 PM. However, students who will be appearing for: health and physical education, visual arts, music and vocational subjects will be given only 2 hours to complete the exam. These exams will be conducted from 12 to 2 PM. 

WB Class 12 Routine 2024

The exam will be conducted for 3 hours. Also, 15 minutes to read the question paper and attempt the exam. Students can check the board exam dates of HS WBCHSE from the table provided below: 

WB HS Subjects

Exam Dates 

Language subjects: Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi

February 16, 2024

Vocational subjects: healthcare, automobile, organised retailing, security, IT and ITES, electronics, tourism and hospitality, plumbing, construction, apparel, beauty and wellness, agriculture, power

February 17, 2024

Language subjects: Bengali (B), English (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), alternative English

February 19, 2024

Economics

February 20, 2024

Physics, nutrition, education, accountancy

February 21, 2024

Computer science, modern computer application, environmental studies, health and physical education, music and visual arts

February 22, 2024

Commercial law and preliminaries of auditing, philosophy and sociology

February 23, 2024

Chemistry, journalism and mass communication, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian French

February 24, 2024

Maths, psychology, anthropology, agronomy, history

February 27, 2024

Biological science, business studies, political science

February 28, 2024

Statistics, geography, costing and taxation, home management and family resource management

February 29, 2024

 WBCHSE 12th Practical Exam Dates 2023 

As per media updates, the West Bengal HS practical exams will be conducted between December 2 to 15, 2023. The practical exams will be conducted by the schools. Students can contact their respective schools to know the detailed WBCHSE routine 2024 for practical exams. 

Events 

Dates

Practical exams for WB HS 

December 1 to 15, 2023

How to download the West Bengal HS Routine 2024?

Students can go through the steps mentioned below to know how to download the Higher Secondary exam routine 2024 West Bengal: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: wbchse.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click HS. Routine-2024
  • Step 3: The pdf timetable will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Download the West Bengal Higher Secondary exam date sheet and take a print of the same

