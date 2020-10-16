WB Police Constable (Male) Final Result 2020 Declared @wbpolice.gov.in, Direct Link Available Here

WB Police Constable (Male) Final Result 2020: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has uploaded the Final to the posts of Constable (Male) on its official website. All such candidates, who had appeared in WBP Constable Final Exam can download WB Police Constable Result from West Bengal Police official website www.wbpolice.gov.in.

As per the notification released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB), the WB Police Constable Final Result 2020 has been uploaded on its official website. Candidates appeared in the final exam for Constable Posts can check their result on the official website.

Candidates should note that those who appeared in the final written examination for the Constable Posts can check their Marks obtained in the examination once it is uploaded on the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB).

In a bid to check the Constable Final Result, candidates will have to provide their login credentials i.e. their Application Sl. No. and DOB and District on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WB Police Constable Final Result 2020





How to Download: WB Police Constable Final Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board wbpolice.gov.in

Go to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.

Click on the link" Announcement of Final Result for the post of Constables in West Bengal Police 2019 " appearing on the home page

A new page will open where you need to enter the log in credentials.

You are advised to take a print out of the same for future reference.

It is noted that earlier West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) had invited applications for the recruitment of the posts of Constable (Male) on its official website.