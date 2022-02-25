West Bengal Police Constable Result 2019 (Out) @wbpolice.gov.in, Download Link and Cut Off Here

West Bengal Police Constable Result 2019 has been released by West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on its official website @wbpolice.gov.in. Check how to download West Bengal Police Constable Result 2019 steps PDF link, and Cut Off details below here.

WB Police Constable Result 2019 Download: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has uploaded a revised Merit List of recommended candidates for recruitment to the post of Constables in West Bengal Police 2019 on its website wbpolice.gov.in. The candidates can download WB Police Constable Male Result from the official website.

West Bengal Police Constable Result 2019 Link is also given below. The candidates can download WBP Result by clicking on the provided link.

The result has been uploaded in direction of the order of Hon'ble West Bengal Administrative Tribunal in the matter of OA No. 430 of 2020 (Akash Bhunia and 397 others -versus-The State of West Bengal & 4528 others), 479 of 2020 (Suman Kar and 60 others-versus-The State of West Bengal & 7 others) and 210 of 2021 (Sampad Mandal and 6 others - versus- The State of West Bengal & 6 others).

How to Download West Bengal Police Constable Result 2019 ?

Visit the official website of WBPRB i.e.wbpolice.gov.in. Click on ‘Recruitment’ Section Now, click on ‘Get Details’ given against ‘Category wise Merit List in respect of 8419 candidates who have been recommended afresh for Recruitment to the Post of Constables (Male) in West Bengal Police - 2019’ Download WB Police Constable Result PDF Check Details and Marks of the recommended candidates

West Bengal Police Constable Revised Cut-off 2019

Category (Under all sub-categories) Cut-Off Marks UR 55.33 OBC A 44.67 OBC B 53.83 SC 49.5 ST 41.17

A total of 8419 candidates have been recommended afresh for Recruitment to the Post of Constables (Male) in West Bengal Police - 2019.