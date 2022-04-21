Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

WB Police SI PET PMT Admit Card 2022 (OUT) on wbpolice.gov.in, Check Direct link here

WB Police SI PET PMT Admit Card 2022 has been released on wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates can check their admit cards online using their registration number, date of birth etc. check latest updates here. 

Created On: Apr 21, 2022 11:40 IST
WB Police SI PET PMT Admit Card 2022
WB Police SI PET PMT Admit Card 2022

WB Police SI PET PMT Admit Card 2022: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit cards for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Sub Inspector/Lady Sub Inspector (UB) and Sub Inspector in West Bengal - 2020. Candidates who have qualified for Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE & MT) can download their admit cards from the official website of WB Police. i.e. wbpolice.gov.in. 

 Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is scheduled to be held from 28 April 2022 onwards. Candidates can check their venue and PET & PMT dates on the admit cards. Candidates can download WB Police SI PET PMT Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below. 

How to Download WB Police SI PET PMT Admit Card 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of WB Police.i.e.. wbpolice.gov.in.
  2. Click on the 'Recruitment' Tab. 
  3. Then, it will take you to the notification page.
  4. Now, click on the notice that reads 'Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector of Police in West Bengal Police - 2020'.
  5. Then, Click on 'Download e-Admit Cards'. 
  6. Click on the link that reads 'CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR PHYSICAL MEASUREMENT TEST (PMT) & PHYSICAL EFFICIENCY TEST (PET) FOR THE POST OF SUB-INSPECTOR/LADY SUB-INSPECTOR (UB) AND SUB-INSPECTOR (AB) IN WEST BENGAL POLICE - 2020'.
  7. WB Police SI PET PMT Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. 
  8. Download WB Police SI PET PMT Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference. 

Direct Link to Download WB Police SI PET PMT Admit Card 2022

WB Police SI PET PMT Details

Post Name Categories Weight Height Chest
Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed Branch) Gorkhas, Rajbanshis, Garwalis, and Scheduled Tribes 52 kg 160 cm 76 cm
Candidates of all categories, other than above 56 kg 167 cm 79 cm
Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch) Gorkhas, Rajbanshis, Garwalis, and Scheduled Tribes 54 kg 163 cm 81 cm
Candidates of all categories, other than above 60 kg 173 cm 86 cm
Lady Sub-Inspector Police (UB) in West Bengal Police Gorkhas, Rajbanshis, Garwalis, and Scheduled Tribes 45 kg 155 cm
Candidates of all categories other than above 48 kg 160 cm

 

FAQ

How can I Download WB Police SI PET PMT Admit Card 2022?

Candidates can follow the easy steps given in the above article to download WB Police SI PET PMT Admit Card 2022.

What is the WB Police SI PET PMT Date 2022?

28 April 2022 onwards.

Is WB Police SI PET PMT Admit Card 2022 Released?

Yes.

