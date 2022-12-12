WB TET Cut-off Marks 2022: Check Primary TET Minimum Qualifying Marks, Answer Key PDF

WB TET Cut-off marks officially to be announced soon on wbbpeonline.com for 11000+ vacancies of Primary Teachers. As per WB TET Exam Review 2022, the paper was Easy to Moderate.

West Bengal Primary TET Cut Off Marks 2022: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) successfully conducted the West Bengal Primary TET 2022 exam for eligible candidates on 11th December 2022 for the selection of 11,000+ vacancies of Assistant Teachers in classes 1 to 5 across state government-aided/government sponsored/Junior Basic Primary schools in West Bengal. The official cut-off marks for WB Primary TET 2022 will be released soon by the Board on their official website wbbpeonline.com.

Meanwhile, candidates can check the minimum qualifying marks for WB TET 2022 along with Answer Key PDF update.

WB TET Important Dates 2022

Events Dates WBTET Application Start Date 14th October 2022 WBTET Application End Date 3rd November 2022 WBTET Admit Card 2022 28th November 2022 WBTET 2022 Paper I Exam Date 11th December 2022 WBTET Answer Key 2022 To Be Announced WBTET Result 2022 To Be Announced

WBTET Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates who appeared for the WB TET 2022 exam for selection for the post of Assistant Teacher were asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from 5 sections. Paper was set bilingually (English and Bengali). The duration of the exam was 2 hours and 30 minutes. There will be no negative marking scheme.

WBTET Paper Pattern for Paper-I

Check out the WBTET Exam Pattern for Paper I below:

Area No. of Questions Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language-I (Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Santhali, Oriya, and Telugu) 30 30 Language II (English) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environment Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

WB TET Result 2022

The result for the West Bengal Primary Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 is expected to be released by the end of December 2022 (i.e., 4th week of December 2022). The WB TET Merit List and WB TET Cut Off Marks 2022 shall also be officially released by the Board in the end of December 2022.

WB TET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2022

WB TET minimum marks are the least marks that a candidate has to secure to qualify for the examination. The minimum qualifying marks are pre-determined by the board for both reserved and unreserved categories.

A candidate who will score 60 per cent and about of the full marks (150) in the TET will be considered as TET-2022 passed candidate. A relaxation by 5% (i.e., 55%) will be the qualifying mark for SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, PH, EC, Ex-Servicemen and DH (Death-in-harness) candidates. However, qualifying the TET exam would not confer a right on any person for recruitment employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

Category WB TET Minimum Qualifying Percentage General/OBC 60% SC/ST 55% Reserved Category (Other States) 58%

How to Download the WB TET Cut-Off Marks?

The WB TET cut-off marks shall be announced on the official website of the board. Usually, it is released after the provisional result list is made available. Follow the below-mentioned steps to download the cut-off marks for WB TET 2022 examination.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBBPE

Step 2: Scroll along the homepage to find the WB TET cut-off marks PDF

Step 3: Next, click on the link and open it

Step 4: Go through the PDF file and find the category-wise WB TET cut-off marks. Cross-verify the marks secured with the announced cut-off marks

Step 5: Save a copy of the WB TET cut-off marks on the device.

WB TET Answer Key 2022

The WBBPE announces the WB TET answer key at least a month after the exam. The board first releases the provisional answer key for both primary and upper-primary teachers. Candidates are advised to go through the answer key and cross-check if the answers mentioned are correct. In case, any answer is found to be wrong then, candidates will be allowed to raise an objection against the same within the prescribed limit.

Post receiving all the objections, the board will go through the same. Candidates will get bonus marks for the objections that fall true. Next, they will release the final answer key for the WB TET exam. This final answer key is not objectionable and no objection can be raised against the same. The WB TET answer key is used to calculate the marks secured in the examination using the marking scheme.

