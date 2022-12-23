WBBPE Primary Teacher Interview Date 2022 Released at wbbpe.org: Download Schedule Here

West Bengal BPE has released the interview schedule for the Primary Teacher post on its official website-https://www.wbbpe.org/. Download PDF here.

WBBPE Primary Teacher Interview Schedule 2022 Download: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released the interview/viva-voce and aptitude test schedule for the Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022 on its official website. The First phase of Interview/Viva-voce and Aptitude test for the post of Primary Teacher will be conducted on 27 December 2022. Candidates who have applied for the Primary Teacher post and opted for the Kolkata district can download the details WBBPE Primary Teacher Interview Schedule 2022 available on the official website of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE)-https://www.wbbpe.org/.

The WBBPE Primary Teacher Interview Schedule 2022 can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.

As per the short notice released, the first phase of Interview/Viva-voce and Aptitude test for the post of Primary Teacher will be conducted on 27 December 2022.

All those candidates who have to appear in the Interview/Viva-voce and Aptitude test for the post of Primary Teacher post should note that they will have to appear before the interview board with the original as well as self-attested photocopies of all the essential documents displayed on the short notice.

Candidates will get all the details regarding interview including time slot/venue etc on the Admit card which will be sent by the WBBPE to their email. You can download the WBBPE Primary Teacher Interview Schedule 2022 for the first phase from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process To Download: WBBPE Primary Teacher Interview Schedule 2022