WBBPE Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022 for 11765 Vacancies: Apply Online @wbbpeonline.com

WBBPE Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022 for 11765 Vacancies: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has notified bumper posts for recruitment to the post of Primary Teacher. This is a golden opportunity for TET-qualified trained candidates including the appearing candidates for the session 2020-2022 in D.El.Ed/Special D.Ed/B.Ed courses as the board have notified a total of 11765 vacancies.

The application form for an appointment is available from 21 October 2022 and will be available till 14 November 2022. The application form can be checked on wbbpe.org and wbbprimaryeducation.org.Howver, the direct link is also given below.

Selected candidates will get Rs. 28900/- per month.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 21 October 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 14 November 2022

Selection Criteria

The selection committee shall call all qualified candidates for the interview and exam. It will prepare state-wise merit list.

How to Apply for WBBPE Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022

Visi the official website and click on ‘Application for Recruitment 2022’