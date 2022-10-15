WBBPE TET 2022 Notification (Out): Apply @wbbpeonline.com

WBBPE TET 2022 Notification: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) is inviting online applications for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for the year 2022 on wbbpeonline.com. Check Details Here.

WBBPE TET 2022 Notification: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) is conducting West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for the year 2022 on 11 December 2022 (Sunday) on a single day for which the registrations have been started on wbbpeonline.com. WB TET Registration Link is available from 14 October to 03 November 2022. This exam is for the teachers who are interested in the posts of Assistant Teachers for Class 1st to 5th in the government-aided/government sponsored/Junior Basic Primary Schools. The direct link is also provided here.

WBBPE TET Application Form

Candidates should be 12th passed with at least 50% marks and possess a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education/B.El.Ed/Diploma in Special Education or Graduation with 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed). They can check more details on eligibility through the PDF link below:

WBBPE TET Eligibility

In order to qualify for the exam, the candidate must score a minimum of 60% marks out of 150 marks. However, there 55% marks are required for reserved categories including SC/ST/OBC A/ OBC B/PH/EC/Ex-Serviceman and DH.

How to Apply for WBBPE TET 2022 ?

Visit the official website of WBBPE - wbbpeonline.com Click on “APPLY FOR TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST, 2022 (TET-2022)” button Click on Apply for Teacher Eligibility Test, 2022(TET-2022) Read instructions, input your email id and mobile number and OTP sent to your entered

mobile number Fill in the application form with all requisite details Upload your Photograph & Signature Check entered details Modify entered details (if required) Make payment. Take printout of the completed Application form and wait for an announcement from WBBPE

The candidates belonging General Candidates are required to pay Rs. 150/- whereas candidates belonging to OBC are required to pay Rs. 100. SC/ST/PH candidates are required to pay Rs. 50/-. Application fees can be paid via Online Mode only.