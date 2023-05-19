WBBSE Result 2023 OUT, DIRECT LINK: How to Download WBBSE Madhyamik Marksheet and Pass Certificate Online via DigiLocker App

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023, Download Marksheet and Pass Certificate Online via DigiLocker: WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 is announced on May 18, 2023. The direct link to check the results have not been activated yet. Candidates can check their results and download the Madhyamik result Marksheet from DigiLocker using their roll number and name.

How to Download WBBSE Madhyamik Marksheet and Pass Certificate Online via DigiLocker App

Download WBBSE Madhyamik Marksheet and Pass Certificate on DigiLocker: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the WB Madhyamik Result 2023 on May 19, 2023, around 10 AM. The WBBSE Madhyamik মাধ্যমিক ফলাফল link has also been made active at 12 PM. Students can check their results on the official websites of the West Bengal Board at wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbbse.org, and wbresults.nic.in. A total of 6,98,620 students who registered for the WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 are eagerly awaiting their WBBSE 10th Result 2023.

Live Updates from WBBSE Result 2023

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023: Overall pass percentage at 86.15%

The overall WB Madhyamik result 2023 pass percentage has declined this year. Overall pass percentage of 86.60 per cent was recorded in 2022.

WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2023: Over a total of 5,65,428 students clear secondary exams.

WBBSE West Bengal 10th Result 2023: 22 % more female students appeared in Madhyamik exam 2023 than last year.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: all WB 10th Marksheets will have QR codes.

82.88 Per Cent SC candidates successful in WBBSE West Bengal 10th Result 2023.



WBBSE 10th Result 2023 Overview

Board Name West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Name of Exam WBBSE Madhyamik Exam (Class 10th) Academic Year 2022-2023 Exam Date February 23 to March 4, 2023 Credentials Required Roll Number, Date of Birth WB Madhyamik Result 2023 Release Status RELEASED WBBSE Result Direct Link Status

মাধ্যমিক ফলাফল WBBSE Result 2023 DIRECT LINK ACTIVE WBBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time 19 May 2023 at 10:00 AM Official Website wbresults.nic.in Wbbse.wb.gov.in wbbse.org

West Bengal 10th Result 2023 Marksheet and Pass Certificate

Post the announcement of wbbse.wb.gov.in Result 2023, the provisional mark sheet by WB Board will be made available online. The registered schools of the candidates will issue the original marksheets.

How to Download WBBSE Madhyamik Marksheet Online via DigiLocker?

Check the steps to download WBBSE 10th Class Result Marksheet and Pass Certificate on DigiLocker App and Website below:

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in website or download DigiLocker on your smartphone. Android users and iOS users can use Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively.

Step 2: Sign In or Sign Up. If you are already a registered user, sign in using your mobile number and aadhaar number or username. If you are a new user, you can sign up, i.e. create a new account, using your mobile number, email address, aadhaar number, etc.

Step 3: Click on the search icon and go to the “Education” section under the Categories portion.

Step 4: Search and go to West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

Step 5: Choose West Bengal Class 10 Marksheet 2023.

Step 6: Enter your Name, gender, exam type, date of birth, year of exam and WBBSE Roll Number.

Step 7: Submit the details

Step 8: Check the box provided to provide consent for getting your West Bengal 10th Result Marksheet via DigiLocker

Your WB Madhyamik Result Marksheet 2023 will get downloaded now.

How to Download WBBSE Madhyamik Pass Certificate Online via DigiLocker?

Follow the steps provided below to download WBBSE 10th Class Pass Certificate from DigiLocker App and Website below:

Step 1: Either go to digilocker.gov.in website or download DigiLocker on mobile phone. Android users and iOS users can use Google Play Store and Apple App Store to download DigiLocker, respectively.

Step 2: Sign In or Sign Up.

Sign in using your mobile number and aadhaar number or username, if you are already registered. Sign up (create a new account), using your mobile number, email address, aadhaar number, etc.

Step 3: From “Categories”, choose “Education”

Step 4: Scroll or choose West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

Step 5: Go to West Bengal Class 10 Pass Certificate 2023.

Step 6: Enter your full name as per aadhaar, gender, exam type, date of birth, year of exam and Roll Number.

Step 7: Submit the details

Step 8: Check the box provided to provide consent for getting your WBBSE 10th / Matriculation Passing Certificate via DigiLocker

Your WBBSE Matric Passing Certificate 2023 will get downloaded now.

Madhyamik Result 2023 West Bengal: How to Check WBBSE 10th Class Result 2023?

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 is to be declared today i.e. Friday, May 19, 2023. The time for the declaration of the result is 10 AM. Students can check their WBBSE West Bengal Class 10 Result 2023 via the website of WB Board, through DigiLocker App, SMS service, DigiLocker.

If you are wondering “How can I check my madhyamik result online” then check all the ways to check your madhyamik result 2023 below:

WB Madhyamik Result 2023 Link

The official links to check Madhyamik Result 2023 WBBSE are given below:

How to Check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Online at wbresults.nic.in ?

Check the steps below to check wbresults.nic.in 2023 madhyamik result:

Step 1: Go to wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on WB Madhyamik Result 2023 Link on home page.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and Date of Birth

Step 4: WB West Bengal 10th Result will open up. Download or take a screenshot.

How to Check WB Matric Result 2023 Online at Jagran Josh ?

You can check the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 directly on Jagran Josh by following these steps below:

Step 1: Visit wb10.jagranjosh.com

Step 2: Enter your roll number

Step 3: Click on submit to get your West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023

Step 4: Your WBBSE 10th class result 2023 will appear on screen.

How to Check WBBSE Matric Result 2023 via SMS?

In case there is any issue with slow internet or website servers, candidates can use the WBBSE 10th Result 2023 SMS service. To check the WBBSE Result 2023 through SMS, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Create a new message.

Step 3: Type WB10(Roll No)

Step 4: Send the SMS to 56070 / 56263

Step 5: Upon sending the message, you will receive an SMS response containing your WB Madhyamik Result 2023.

How to Check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 on Mobile App?

The WBBSE Results 2023 can be downloaded from from the following mobile apps:

Exametc.com

Madhyamik Results 2023

Madhyamik Results



FASTRESULT

Step 1: Download any of these apps from Google Play Store or Apple App Store on mobile phone, free of cost.

Step 2: Go to the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 icon.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and DoB.

Step 4: Your WB Matric Result 2023 will appear on your phone screen.

West Bengal WB Madhyamik Result 2023

The Madhyamik Date Sheet 2023, also known as the WB 10th Date sheet 2023, was released on June 03, 2022. The exams took place from February 23, 2023, to March 4, 2023. The subjects included Bengali (First Language), English (Second Language), Geography, History, Life Science, Mathematics, Physical Science, and an Optional Subject. The Madhyamik Exams were conducted at 2,867 exam centers under CCTV surveillance and with the presence of police personnel.

WBBSE announced that a total of 6,98,628 students appeared for the WB Madhyamik Exams 2023, which is a significant decrease compared to the previous year's 10,98,775. Ramanuj Ganguly, President of WBBSE, attributed the decline to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, as many students opted out of the exams due to inadequate preparation caused by online classes.

West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha 2022

In 2022, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared the WB Madhyamik Pariksha Results on June 03, 2022, at 10 am. The exams were conducted successfully throughout the state, with over 11 lakh candidates appearing for the exams. Among the candidates, 6 lakh were male and approximately 5 lakh were female.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Toppers List