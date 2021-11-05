WBHRB Recruitment 2021 for 6000+ Staff Nurse and Other Posts, Apply Online @wbhrb.in

WBHRB Recruitment 2021 Notification: The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) is hiring 6000+ Staff Nurse Grade 2, GNM, Medical Technologist, Scientific Officer, Assistant Superintendent, Medical Officer & Dental Technician/ Dental Mechanic. Online Applications are invited from the candidates who possess required qualification on wbhrb.in. The candidates can submit the application till 18 November 2021.
Recruitment for Medical Technologist Grade III
Recruitment for Staff Nurse (GNM), Grade-II/12/2021
Recruitment for Staff Nurse (Basic BSc & Post Basic BSc), Grade-II/08/2021
Recruitment for Scientific Officer under Director of SPLPIM, Kalyani
Recruitment for Assistant Superintendent (Non-Medical)
Recruitment for MEDICAL OFFICER (KSHARSUTRA
Recruitment for Dental Technician / Dental Mechanic, Grade-III
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 03 November 2021
- Last Date of Application - 18 November 2021 upto 1 PM
WBHRB Vacancy Details
- Medical Technologist- 132
- Staff Nurse (GNM)- 3974
- Staff Nurse- 2140
- Scientific Officer- 1
- Assistant Superintendent– 43
- Medical Officer- 01
- Dental Technician – 19
WBHRB Salary
- Medical Technologist-Rs. 28900
- Staff Nurse (GNM)- Rs. 29,800
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 29,800
- Scientific Officer- Rs. 39900
- Assistant Superintendent – Rs. 40200
- Medical Officer- Rs. 58298
- Dental Technician – Rs. 28900
Eligibility Criteria for WBHRB Staff Nurse and Other Posts
WBHRB Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse - General Nursing and Midwifery/ Basic B.Sc. (Nursing)/ Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course passed from any Nursing Training School/College of Nursing recognized by both Indian Nursing Council and Respective State Nursing Council. Registration Certificate from West Bengal Nursing Council.
- MT - 12th with Science and 2 years Diploma Course in Medical Technology or Graduate in Medical Technology.
- Scientific Officer - B.Pharm/B.Pharm (Ayurveda) or a second class Honours degree in Chemistry or a Degree in Ayurveda
- Assistant Superintendent - Bachelor’s Degree. PG in Hospital Management or Hospital Administration.
- Medical Officer - BAMS and a PG
- Dental Technician/ Dental Mechanic - 12th passed with PCB and 2 years Diploma in Dental Technician.
Age Limit:
- Staff Nurse & Medical Technologist: 18 to 39 years
- Scientific Officer: 45 years
- Assistant Superintendent: 36 years
- Medical Officer: 40 years
- Dental Technician/ Dental Mechanic: 18 to 40 years.
How to Apply for WBHRB Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on - wbhrb.in on or before 18 November 2021.