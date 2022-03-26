WBMSC Recruitment 100+ Conservancy Mazdoor Posts in Kolkata Municipal Corporation @mscwb.org

West Bengal Municipal Service Commission (WBMSC) has published a notice for the recruitment of 104 Conservancy Mazdoor. You can check vacancy break up, eligibility and other details here.

WBMSC Recruitment 2022: West Bengal Municipal Service Commission (WBMSC) is hiring persons for the post of Conservancy Mazdoor who can read and write in Bengali, English and Vernacular language and who are not more than 40 years for Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Both men and women can apply for the posts through online mode on or before 24 April 2022 at mscwb.org. The online application link will be available from 28 March 2022.

WBMSC Conservancy Mazdoor Notification Download

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 24 April 2022

WBMSC Vacancy Details

Conservancy Mazdoor - 104

UR - 4

UR - Sportspersons - 7

UR Ex-Servicemen - 24

UR PWD - 1

SC - 5

ST Ex - 25

ST Ex - 12

OBC A Ex - 12

OBC B - 2

OBC B Ex - 12

Eligibility Criteria for WBMSC Conservancy Mazdoor 2022

Read and Write ability is required in Bengali, English and Vernacular (Hindi, Urdu, Oriya and Nepali Languages).

Age not more than 40 years

Selection Process for WBMSC Conservancy Mazdoor 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of the exam and field test.

How to Apply for WBMSC Conservancy Mazdoor Recruitment 2022 ?

Online Applications are invited through online mode on or before 24 April 2022.

Application Fee:

UR and OBC - Rs. 200/-

SC/ST/PH - Rs. 50/-