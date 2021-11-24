WBP SI Admit Card 2021 on 26 Nov @wbpolice.gov.in, Check Exam Date

West Bengal Police (WBP) has announced the exam date and admit card date of Preliminary Exam for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB). Check Here.

WBP SI Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Police (WBP) will release the admit card of Preliminary Exam for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB) on 26 November 2021. WBP SI Exam 2020-21 is scheduled to be held on 05 December 2021 (Sunday) from 12 Noon to 1:30 PM.

Candidates can download WBP SI Admit Card using their Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in), once released. They shall also be informed through SMS on their registered Mobile Number.

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper proof of identity.

WBP SI Exam Pattern

The preliminary exam will be a screening test for selection of candidates for the Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test. The exam is an OMR based MCQ type written examination. The question paper will be set in two languages (English and Bengali).

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General Studies 50 100 1 hour and 30 minutes Logical & analytical reasoning 25 50 Arithmetic 25 50 Total 100 200

The marks obtained by the candidate in preliminary exam shall not be counted for the purpose of determining the final merit list.

The police had invited online applications from 22 January to 20 February 2021 for recruitment of 1088 Sub-Inspector Armed and Unarmed.

WB Police SI Admit Card Notice Download