WBP SI Admit Card 2021 on 26 Nov @wbpolice.gov.in, Check Exam Date

West Bengal Police (WBP) has announced the exam date and admit card date of Preliminary Exam for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB). Check Here.

Created On: Nov 24, 2021 19:58 IST
WBP SI Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Police (WBP) will release the admit card of Preliminary Exam for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB) on 26 November 2021. WBP SI Exam 2020-21 is scheduled to be held on 05 December 2021 (Sunday) from 12 Noon to 1:30 PM.

Candidates can download WBP SI Admit Card using their Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in), once released. They shall also be informed through SMS on their registered Mobile Number.

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper proof of identity.

WBP SI Exam Pattern

The preliminary exam will be a screening test for selection of candidates for the Physical  Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test. The exam is an OMR based MCQ type written  examination. The question paper will be set in two languages (English and Bengali).

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Time

General Studies

50

100

1 hour and 30 minutes

Logical & analytical reasoning

25

50

Arithmetic

25

50

Total

100

200

 

The marks obtained by the candidate in preliminary exam shall not be counted for the purpose of determining the final merit list.

The police had invited online applications from 22 January to 20 February 2021 for recruitment of 1088 Sub-Inspector Armed and Unarmed.

WB Police SI Admit Card Notice Download

