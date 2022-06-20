WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Admit Card 2021 on June 22@wbpsc.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule

The West Bengal PSC has released a short notice regarding the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination 2021on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Admit Card 2021: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released a short notice regarding the admit card/exam schedule for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination, 2021. Commission is conducting the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination 2021 on 03 July 2022.

Candidates applied for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment 2021 can check the WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Admit Card/Schedule 2021 Update from the official website-wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, WBPSC will conduct the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination 2021 (against Advertisement No. 12/2021) on 3rd July 2022 (Sunday) at different venues in Kolkata and Darjeeling. Candidates applied for the same should note that the exam will be held from 12:00 Noon to 2:30 P.M.

Commission will release the WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Admit Card 2021 on 22 June 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download the WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Admit Card 2021 from the official website after providing their login credentials with the link, once it is uploded.



You can download the WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Admit Card 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Admit Card 2021 Check Steps