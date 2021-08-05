WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Audit and Accounts Service@wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Personality Test/Interview Schedule for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Check details schedule here.

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Personality Test/Interview Schedule for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination. Commission will conduct the Online Personality Test/Interview from 12 August 2021 onwards. All such candidates who have qualified in the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service interview round can check the WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission i.e-wbpsc.gov.in.

Candidates should note that they will have to appear for the document verification round i.e. verification of their eligibility and suitability for the examination in all respects including verification of original documents (e.g. academic qualifications, proof of age, B.C/S.C./S.T./P.H certificates etc.) to be produced as per need.

