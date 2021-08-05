Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Audit and Accounts Service@wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Personality Test/Interview Schedule for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Check details schedule here. 

Created On: Aug 5, 2021 08:38 IST
WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Personality Test/Interview Schedule for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination. Commission will conduct the Online Personality Test/Interview from 12 August 2021 onwards. All such candidates who have qualified in the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service interview round can check the WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission i.e-wbpsc.gov.in.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has uploaded the  PDF of the Detailed Programme of Online Personality Test for  West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination on its official website. Personality Test/Interview will be conducted from 12 to 24 August 2021. 

Candidates should note that they will have to appear for the document verification round i.e. verification of their eligibility and suitability for the examination in all respects including verification of original documents (e.g. academic qualifications, proof of age, B.C/S.C./S.T./P.H certificates etc.) to be produced as per need. 

All such candidates qualified for the Personality Test/Interview Schedule for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service  can check the details WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Interview Schedule 2021

How to Download: WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Interview Schedule 2021

  • Visit the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission .i.e. pscwbapplication.in.
  • Go to the What's New Section available on the home page.
  • Click on the link-IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING ONLINE PERSONALITY TEST OF WEST BENGAL AUDIT AND ACCOUNTS SERVICE RECRUITMENT EXAM, 2018 on the homepage.
  • You will get the PDF of the WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Interview Schedule 2021 in a new window.
  • Candidates can take a printout of the same for future reference

