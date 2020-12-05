WBPSC Civil Service 2018 Interview Admit Card Out: Download WB Civil Service (Exe) Group D Personality Test Call letter @wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC Civil Service 2018 Interview Admit Card: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released interview admit card for WB Civil Service (Exe) Group D Exam 2018 (Advt No. 24/2017) at its website. All candidates who applied for this post can download WB Civil Service (Exe) Group D Personality Test Admit Card through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

The commission has scheduled the personality test on 10, 11 and 14 December 2020 at various exam centres. The WBPSC Civil Service Group D Interview Admit Card 2018-20 can be directly downloaded by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in. Click on Download Admit Card (for written/screening test) Click on WBPSC Civil Service Group D Interview Admit Card 2019-20 flashing on the notification page. Enter your credentials and click on submit button. The WBPSC Civil Service Group D Interview Admit Card 2018-20 will be displayed. Download the admit card and save it for future reference.

Download WBPSC Civil Service Group D Interview Admit Card 2018-20

Official Website

The commission had released the provisional list of selected candidates on 5 September 2020. Candidates appearing for personality test are advised to produce original documents ( e.g. Proof of Age, Academic Qualification, etc. ) failing may cancel their candidature. Candidates can directly download WBPSC Civil Service Group D Interview Admit Card 2018-20 by clicking on the above link.

Latest Government Jobs:

JRBT MTS Recruitment 2020-21: 2500 Vacancies Notified, Online Application begins from 28 Dec

HVPNL Asst Engineer Recruitment 2020-21 through GATE: 201 Vacancies for Asst Engineer/ Electrical & Civil Cadre, Online Application Begins from 7 Dec

DRDO DRDL Recruitment 2020 through GATE: Applications invited for Junior Research Fellow Posts, Stipend will be Rs. 31,000/-