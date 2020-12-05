DRDO DRDL Recruitment 2020-21 through GATE: Applications invited for Junior Research Fellow Posts, Stipend will be Rs. 31,000/

DRDO DRDL Recruitment 2020-21: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO)-Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Research Fellow. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 21 days (26 December 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 21 days (26 December 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News

DRDO DRDL Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellow (Mechanical Engineering) - 3 Posts

Junior Research Fellow (Aeronautical/Aerospace Engineering) - 4 Posts

DRDO DRDL Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Research Fellow (Mechanical Engineering) - B.E./B.Tech. With First Class in Mechanical Engg. from UGC recognized University with GATE valid score (Paper code: ME) (or) M.E/M. Tech with First Class in Mechanical Engg. from UGC recognized University and B.Tech/B.E (Mechanical Engg.) with First Class from UGC recognized University.

Junior Research Fellow (Aeronautical/Aerospace Engineering) - B.E./B.Tech. With First Class in Aeronautical/Aerospace Engineering from UGC recognized University with GATE valid score (Paper code: ME) (or) M.E/M. Tech with First Class in Aeronautical/Aerospace Engineering from UGC recognized University and B.Tech/B.E (Mechanical Engg.) with First Class from UGC recognized University.

DRDO DRDL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Maximum 28 years (The upper age limit shall be relaxable to the candidates belonging to SC/ST is 5 years and OBC is 3 years)

Download DRDO DRDL Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

Official Website

DRDO DRDL Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of valid GATE score and on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the minimum qualifying degree. The shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for a personal interview to be held at DRDL, Hyderabad or through video conferencing as decided by the Director, DRDL, which will be communicated to the individual separately.

How to apply for DRDO DRDL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications to The Director, Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Kanchanbagh PO, Hyderabad - 500058 within 21 days (26 December 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News.