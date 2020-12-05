HVPNL Asst Engineer Recruitment 2020-21 through GATE: 201 Vacancies for Asst Engineer/ Electrical & Civil Cadre, Online Application Begins from 7 Dec

How to apply for HVPNL Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020-21?

Interested candidates can apply online for the aforesaid posts from 7 December 2020 to 8 January 2021. After, submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age required for HVPNL Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020-21?

Candidates between the age group of 20 to 42 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms

What is the last date for HVPNL Asst Engineer Recruitment 2020-21?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 8 January 2021.

What is the starting date for HVPNL Asst Engineer Recruitment 2020-21?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for HVPNL Asst Engineer Recruitment 2020-21 from 7 December 2020 onwards.

How many vacancies are released for HVPNL Asst Engineer Recruitment 2020-21?

A total of 201 vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer in Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Cadre in Haryana Power Utilities viz. HVPNL HPGCL UHBVNL & DHBVNL based on the result of GATE-2019 or GATE-2020.