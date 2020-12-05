HVPNL Asst Engineer Recruitment 2020-21 through GATE: 201 Vacancies for Asst Engineer/ Electrical & Civil Cadre, Online Application Begins from 7 Dec

HVPNL Asst Engineer Recruitment 2020-21: Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer in Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Cadre in Hayana Power Utilities viz. HVPNL HPGCL UHBVNL & DHBVNL based on the result of GATE-2019 or GATE-2020. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 8 January 2021.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 7 December 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 8 January 2021
- The cut-off date for the purpose of Upper Age Limit / Reservation/ Essential Qualification etc.- 8 January 2021
HVPNL Asst Engineer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Engineer (Electrical) under Electrical Cadre - 168 Posts
- Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) under Electrical Cadre - 15 Posts
- Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Civil Cadre - 18 Posts
HVPNL Asst Engineer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Engineer (Electrical) under Electrical Cadre - Bachelor of Engineering Degree or equivalent Degree* from a University duly recognized by Central Government or a State Government with a minimum 60% marks or Master of Engineering Degree or equivalent Degree from a University duly recognized by Central Government or a State Government with a minimum 60% marks.
- Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) under Electrical Cadre - Engineering Degree or equivalent Degree from a University duly recognized by Central Government or a State Government with a minimum 60% marks in respect of General category/ other category candidates and 55% marks in respect of SC category candidates of Haryana domicile in Mechanical Engineering or Master of Engineering Degree or equivalent Degree from a University duly recognized by Central Government or a State Government with a minimum 60% marks in respect of General category/other category candidates and 55% marks.
- Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Civil Cadre - Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent Degree* from a University duly recognized by Central Government or a State Government with a minimum 60% marks or Master Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent Degree from a University.
HVPNL Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 20 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)
Download HVPNL Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF
HVPNL Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 Apply Online - to active on 7 Dec
How to apply for HVPNL Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online for the aforesaid posts from 7 December 2020 to 8 January 2021. After, submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
HVPNL Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
- For Male Candidates General Category of all other State: Rs. 500/-
- For Female candidates of all (General & Reserved) categories of all States & Male candidates of SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM Categories of Haryana only: Rs. 125/-
- For PWD Candidates of Haryana State Only: NIL