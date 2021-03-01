WBPSC Civil Service Exam 2021 Postponed due to Assembly Election: Check Latest Updates

WBPSC Civil Service Exams 2021 Postponed: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has decided to postpone the various exams including West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Main) Examination, 2020, West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Preli.), Examination, 2020 and other on its official website. Commission has decided to postpone these exams till 15th of May, 2021. All such candidates who are part of the selection process for these exams can check the short notification available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbonline.gov.in.



As per the short notification released," The Commission has decided to postpone the following examinations till 15th of May, 2021, owing to pre-occupation of the administrative machinery with activities related to conduct of the ensuing Assembly General Elections in the State."

It is noted that West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preli.) Examination, 2021 against Advt No was earlier scheduled on 21.03.2021.

Further the exam of West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Preli.), Examination, 2020 against Advt. No. 17/2020was scheduled to be held on 11.04.2021. Commission was set to conduct the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Main) Examination, 2020 against Advt. No. 22/2019 24.04.2021 to 28.04.2021, which has also been postponed.

All concerned candidates who have applied for these posts and are part of selection process for these posts are requested to visit to the Commission’s website at https://wbpsc.gov.in for further updates on the examination

schedule.

