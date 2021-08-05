WBPSC Civil Service Result 2021 Out for Group C Posts @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Interview Date

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the Group C posts result for West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc Examination, 2019 on its official website -pscwbapplication.in. Check personality test schedule.

WBPSC Civil Service Result 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the different Group C posts result for West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc Examination, 2019. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for West Bengal Civil Service Examination, 2019 can check the WBPSC Civil Service Result 2021 available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbapplication.in.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the qualified candidates for the Group C posts under West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc Examination, 2019. A total of 387 candidates have been selected for the various Group C posts for West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc Examination, 2019.

Now these candidates will have to be appearing in the next Interview round as per the selection process for Civil Service (Exe) Group C posts.

As per the short notification released, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the Personality Test for Group C posts from 16 August 2021. Candidates can check the Roll Numbers of 387 candidates to be called for Personality Test for Group – C Services and Posts under West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etcExamination, 2019.

Commission has also released the Category-wise Marks obtained by the last candidate for Group C Posts under West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc Examination, 2019. As per the Cut off marks/Category-wise released, General-672.3333, BC-A: 647.6667, BC-B: 650.0001, SC:615.0000, ST: 565.0000, PH-VC: 496.3333, PH-LDCP: 606.3333 and SC-PH-LDCP: 542.6666.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. Examination, 2019 can check the WBPSC Civil Service Result 2021 available on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

