WBPSC Fire Operator Result 2021 Out @wbpsc.gov.in, 5376 Candidates Qualified for Interview, Check List Here

WBPSC Fire Operator Result 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the list of shortlisted candidates for Fire Operator posts against Advt. No. 15/2018 on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the test for Fire Operator Post can check their name in the list of candidates qualified for Interview round on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission-pscwbapplication.in.

West Bengal Public Service Commission has uploaded the list of shortlisted candidates for Fire Operator post against Advt. No. 15/2018 on its official website. Shortlisted candidates will be called for next interview round under the selection process for Fire Operator Post.

According to the result published by the WBPSC, a total of 5376 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round for the Fire Operator Post against Advt. No. 15/2018.

Candidates applied for the Fire Operator Post can check their result available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission. However you can check the WBPSC Fire Operator Result 2021 also with the direct link given below.



How to Download: WBPSC Fire Operator Result 2021 for Interview round

Visit the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission .i.e. pscwbapplication.in.

Go to the What's New Section available on the home page.

Click on the link-LIST OF ROLL CANDIDATES CALLED FOR INTERVIEW FOR RECTT. TO THE POST OF FIRE OPERATOR (ADVT. NO. 15/2018) on the homepage.

You will get the PDF of the WBPSC Fire Operator Result 2021 in a new window.

Candidates can take a printout of the result for future reference.

It is noted that earlier West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had released the notification for the recruitment of the post of Fire Operator posts against Advt. No. 15/2018 on its official website.