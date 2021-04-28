WBPSC Lecturer Result 2021 Out for Humanities and Computer Science @wbpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

WBPSC Lecturer Result 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the result for the Lecturer posts for Humanities and Computer Science and Technology in Govt Polytechnics in the W.B.G.S. against Advt. No. 24(ix)/2018 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Lecturer posts for Humanities and Computer Science subject can check their result available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission-pscwbapplication.in.



West Bengal Public Service Commission has uploaded the Lecturer result for Govt Polytechnics in the W.B.G.S. on its official website. Candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for Lecturer posts for Humanities and Computer Science in Govt Polytechnics in the W.B.G.S. against Advt. No. 24(ix)/2018 can check the selection list available on the official website.

West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the category wise result for both the subjects including Humanities and Computer Science and Technology on its official website.

Earlier West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had released the notification for the Lecturer posts for Humanities and Computer Science in Govt Polytechnics in the W.B.G.S. All such candidates appeared in the exam for both the subjects can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC Lecturer Result 2021 for Humanities





Direct Link for WBPSC Lecturer Result 2021 for Computer Science and Technology





How to Download: WBPSC Lecturer Result 2021 for Humanities and Computer Science