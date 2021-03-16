WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 Interview Admit Card 2021 OUT @wbpsc.gov.in, Interviews Commencing from 23 March, Download Pharmacist Grade – III / Pharmacist–cum-Salesman – Grade – III Here

WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist Grade – III / Pharmacist–cum-Salesman – Grade – III in the Directorate of E.S.I. (M.B.) Scheme under the Labour Department, Govt. of W.B. [Advt. No. : 21/2019]. Candidates who applied for WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 Recruitment can now download their admit cards through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 Interview is scheduled to be held on 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30, 31 March 2021, 1, 5,6,7, 8, 19 to 23, 26 to 30 April, 3 to 6 May 2021 in two sessions. i.e. Morning (11.00) AM and Afternoon (1.30) PM. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded at the official website. Candidates can now directly download WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 Admit Card by clicking on the below link.

How and Where to Download WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in. Click on WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 Admit Card flashing on the homepage. Enter the application number/registration number, dob or first name & DOB. Download WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 Interview Admit Card

The candidates appearing in the interview session are required to report one hour prior to the commencement of the Interview. Candidates are advised to carry a hard copy of the admit card along with the documents. The candidates can now directly download WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 Interview Admit Card by clicking on the above link.

This drive is being done to recruit 200 vacancies of Pharmacist Grade III/ Pharmacist cum Salesman Grade III. The online application was started on 1 November 2019.