WBPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021 Released for Civil Service (Executive) Exam @wbpsc.gov.in, Raise Objections

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Answer Key for West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc Examination on its official website -pscwbapplication.in. Download PDF.

WBPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Answer Key for West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc Examination (Prel), 2021 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Prelims Examination can check the WBPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021 available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbapplication.in.

The PDF of the WBPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021 for West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination (Prel), 2021 is available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC). Candidates appeared in the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination (Prel.), 2021 can check the Answer Key available on the official website.

It is noted that West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has conducted the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination (Prel.), 2021 on 22 August 2021.

All candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the Commission by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in within 5 (five) days from 23.08.2021.

All such candidates appeared in the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination (Prel.), 2021 can download the Answer Key available on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: WBPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021