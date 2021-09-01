WBPSC Prelims Schedule 2021 Released for Instructor Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Know Admit Card Downloading Date

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the prelims screening schedule for Instructor post on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Check details here.

WBPSC Prelims Exam Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the prelims screening schedule for Instructor post against Advertisement No 05.2020. All candidates who have applied for Instructor post can check the WBPSC Prelims Exam Schedule 2021 available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the Preliminary Screening Test for Instructor Post on 18 September 2021.

Candidates applied for Instructor/Storekeeper post for various trades at Government Industrial Training Institutes under Administrative Control of Directorate of Industrial Training under the Technical Education, Training and Skill Development Department Govt of West Bengal can check the details WBPSC Prelims Exam Schedule 2021 available on the official website.

Candidates who have applied for the Preliminary Screening Test for Instructor Post against Advertisement No 05/2020 should note that Commission will upload the Admit Card for Prelims Screening Test on 13 September 2021. Candidates can download their Admit Card from 13 September 2021 from the official website after providing their login credentials.

Candidates applied for Instructor/Storekeeper post can download the WBPSC Prelims Exam Schedule 2021 available on the official website of WBPSC. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: WBPSC Prelims Exam Schedule 2021