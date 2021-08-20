WBPSC Revised Interview Date 2021 for W.B.C.S. (Exe.)/Audit & Accounts Service Released @wbpsc.gov.in

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has rescheduled the interview date for various posts including W.B.C.S., W.B. Audit & Accounts Service Rectt and Assistant Engineer (Civil) on its official website -pscwbapplication.in. Check details here.

WBPSC Revised Interview Date 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has rescheduled the interview date for various posts including W.B.C.S. (Exe.)Etc. Examination., 2019, W.B. Audit & Accounts Service Rectt. and Assistant Engineer (Civil) . All such candidates who have to appear for Interview round for these posts can check the Revised Interview Date 2021 available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbapplication.in.

As per the new revised schedule released, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has rescheduled the interview for these examinations including W.B.C.S. (Exe.)Etc. Examination., 2019, W.B. Audit & Accounts Service Rectt and Assistant Engineer (Civil) due to some unavoidable circumstances. It is noted that Personality Tests of the above mentioned examinations was earlier scheduled on 20.08.2021.

According to the revised schedule, Commission will conduct the personality test for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Rectt. Exam, 2020 on 07.09.2021. The Personality Test for the W.B.C.S. (Exe)Etc Examination, 2019; Group-‘C’, Board-II will be conducted on 06.09.2021.

Commission has decided to conduct the personality test for W.B. Audit & Accounts Service Rectt Examination’2018 on 25.08.2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the above mentioned posts are advised to appear before the Interview Board on their respective dates along with the call letter already sent to them.

According to the notification released by the commission, the venue and time will remain unchanged for the above rescheduled interview date. Candidates can check the WBPSC Revised Interview Date 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

