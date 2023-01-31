WBPSC Recruitment 2023 For 158 Veterinary Officer Post: Apply Online @ wbpsc.gov.in, Pay Rs.1,44,300

WBPSC has invited online applications for the 158 Veterinary Officer Post on its official website. Check WBPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

WBPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has published notification for 158 posts of Veterinary Officer under West Bengal Animal Husbandary and Veterinary Services on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for Veterinary Officer posts on or before 20 February 2023.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B. V. Sc. & A.H.) or Veterinary Science (B.V. Sc.) with additional eligibility as given in notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details WBPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023 :

Advertisement No.16 /2022

Important Date WBPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Last Date for submission of application for Veterinary Officer post is 20 February 2023. However, the last date for payment of fees Offline in Branches of PNB is 21 February 2023.

Vacancy Details WBPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Veterinary Officer-158

Eligibility Criteria WBPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B. V. Sc. &A.H.) or Veterinary Science (B.V. Sc.) from a recognized University/Institute or any other qualification as mentioned in the First and Second Schedule of the Indian Veterinary Council Act. 1984 (52 of 1984), Should have registration with a Veterinary Council established under any statute of the State government or the Government of India & Knowledge of Bengali or Nepali – both spoken and written. Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/salary/how to apply and other updates for the post.



Pay Matrix Level-16 (Rs.56,100/- Rs.1,44,300/-) as per WBS (ROPA)RULES,2019

How To Apply WBPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of WBPSC- http:// wbpsc.gov.in on or before 20 February 2023.