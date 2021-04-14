WBPSC Audit & Accounts Service 2019 Mains Admit Card to release on 30 Apr, Check Revised schedule for Phase IV Paper

WBPSC WB Audit & Accounts Service 2019 Mains Admit Card: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released a revised schedule of WBPSC WB Audit & Accounts Service 2019 Mains Exam. All such candidates who have qualified for WBPSC WB Audit & Accounts Service 2019 Mains will be able to download their admit cards soon through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the latest release, The re-exam of WBPSC WB Audit & Accounts Service 2019 Mains is scheduled to be held on 7 May 2021 at different venues in Kolkata. The detailed PROGRAMME of the examination is available on the Commission’s website at https://wbpsc.gov.in. Candidates are requested to visit the same for details.

Earlier, The examination of Compulsory Paper of Business Mathematics and Statistics (Paper-IV), West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Main) Examination, 2019 previously held on 28 February 2021 stands cancelled. The candidates will be able to download their e-Admit Cards for the West Bengal Audit and

Accounts Service Recruitment (Main) Examination, 2019 for Compulsory Paper of Business Mathematics and Statistics (Paper-IV) from the Commission’s website at https://wbpsc.gov.in from 30th April 2021 onwards. There will be no arrangements for the issue of duplicate admit cards from the office of the Commission. The direct link to the admit cards will be provided in this article once released. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

How to Download WBPSC WB Audit & Accounts Service 2019 Mains Admit Card?

Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in. Click on WBPSC WB Audit & Accounts Service 2019 MainsAdmit Card flashing on the homepage. Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code and click on the submit button. The WBPSC WB Audit & Accounts Service 2019 MainsAdmit Card will be displayed. Download WBPSC WB Audit & Accounts Service 2019 MainsAdmit Card and save it for future reference.

