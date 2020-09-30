WBPSC WB Audit and Accounts Service Prelims 2020 Result out @wbpsc.gov.in, 719 Qualified for Mains

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Prelims 2020 Result: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released Audit and Accounts Service Prelims Exam 2019-20 Result on its website. All candidates who appeared in the Audit and Accounts Service Prelims Exam 2019-20 can now check their result by logging on the official website of WBPC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Prelims Exam 2020 was held on 16 February 2020 against the advertisement number 28/2019. Candidates can check their result and marks on the official website of WBPSC by following the guidelines given below.

How and Where to Check WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Prelims 2020 Result?

Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in. Click on Result Section. Click on the notification reads ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR WEST BENGAL AUDIT AND ACCOUNTS SERVICE RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION - 2019 (MAIN) ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULTS OF WEST BENGAL AUDIT AND ACCOUNTS SERVICE RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION - 2019 (PRELIMINARY) AGAINST ADVT. NO. 28/2019’ A PDF will be opened. Candidates can check Roll Number wise result in the PDF. Candidates are advised to check WBPSC Audit and AccountsService Prelims 2020 Result and save it for future reference.

All candidates who have successfully qualified in the WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Prelims 2020 Result are eligible to appear in the mains exam. The WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2020 will be conventional type followed by Personality Test. The selected candidates in mains will be called for personality test. The date of the WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2020 to be communicated in due course. All candidates are advised to stay tuned on the official website.

