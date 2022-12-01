WB TET Admit Card 2022 (Released), Direct Download Link at wbbpe.org: Exam On Dec 11

West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET 2022) Admit Card on its official website-https://www.wbbpe.org/. Check download link.

Alternatively, WBTET 2022 hall ticket can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below-

As per the short notice released, West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) is set to conduct the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET 2022) on 11 December 2022.

Candidates applies successfully for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET 2022) can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials including registration number (generating while applying for TET 2022) and Date of Birth (as mentioned in the application of TET-2022). After providing your all credentials, you will be redirected to your Admit Card in a new window.

You can download the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WBTET 2022) Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps To Download: West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET 2022) Admit Card