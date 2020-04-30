WCL Recruitment 2020: 303 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts, Apply @westerncoal.in

WCL Recruitment 2020: Western Coalfield Limited (WCL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website from 05 April 2020. The last date for submitting WCL Apprentice Application is 19 May 2020

A total of 303 vacancies are available out of which 101 vacancies for Graduate Apprentice and remaining 202 for Technician Apprentice Posts.

More details on WCL Recruitment 2020 are given in the article below

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 19 May 2002

Western Coalfield Limited Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 303

Detailed Notification

How to Apply for Western Coalfield Limited Jobs 2019

The Eligible candidates can apply through official website from 05 April to 19 April 2020.