Western Railway Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for Doctor Posts

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Western Railway (WR) is inviting the applications for recruitment to the post of General Duty Medical officer at Vadodara division. The eligible candidates can apply for the posts in through prescribed format through mail on or before 05 May 2020. Applications are also invited from Retired Railway/ Govt Doctors upto the age of 65 years.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 05 May 2020

Western Railway Doctor Vacancy Details

General Duty Medical Officer at Vadodara division

Vadodara Division - 2 Posts

Full Time General Duty Medical officer for COVID -19 Pandemic for 3 months or till scheme is available

Vadodara Division - 6 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Western Railway Doctor Job

Educational Qualification:

Degree in Medicine i.e. MBBS ( Recognized by the Medical Council of India included in the First or Second Schedule of Part eleven of the Third Schedule other than the Licentiate Qualification to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 ) Holders of Educational Qualification in Part II of the third schedule should also fulfill the condition stipulated in section 13 (3) of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956.

Candidate should have satisfactorily completed the compulsory Rotatory Internship.

Age Limit:

53 Years

Salary:

Rs. 75,000/month

Selection Process for Western Railway Doctor Posts

Interview will be held through Whatsapp/ Telephonically etc from 06 May 2020 onwards

How to Apply for Western Railway Doctor Posts 2020 ?

The eligible candidates can submit their application through e-mail to apomechbrc@gmail.com on or before 05 May 2020. Certified copies of all testimonials and two passport size photograph may be submitted with the application.

Western Railway Doctor Recruitment Notification PDF and Application Form