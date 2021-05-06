Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 for 27 Posts : Apply from 7 May onwards @wr.indianrailways.gov.in

Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at wr.indianrailways.gov.in for 27 vacancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: May 6, 2021 14:20 IST
WesternRailwayRecruitment2021
WesternRailwayRecruitment2021

Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021: Western Railway (WR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of CMP, Nursing Sister & Hospital Attendant in COVID Isolation Wards at CCC, Mumbai, Central and CHC-Valsad, Mumbai Division. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode from 7 May 2021 to 11 May 2021. The selection of the candidates will be done through an online video interview scheduled for 13 May. Candidates can refer to this notification for the application process, important dates, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.  

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 7 May 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 11 May 2021
  • Video Interview Date: 13 May 2021

Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • CMP - 9 Posts
  • Nursing Sister - 8 Posts
  • Hospital Attendant - 10 Posts

Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • CMP - MBBS (MCI Recognized)
  • Nursing Sister- Certificate as registered Nurse having passed 3 years course in General Nurse or B.Sc.
  • Hospital Attendant - Matric pass with experience of working in COVID Hospital.

Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • CMP - 53 years
  • Nursing Sister - 18 to 33 years
  • Hospital Attendant - 18 to 33 years

Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • CMP - Rs. 75000/-
  • Nursing Sister - Rs. 44,900/- + admissible allowance
  • Hospital Attendant - Rs. 18,000/- + admissible allowance

Download Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 7 May to 11 May 2021. Applications sent by post will not be accepted. Interviews will be held from 13 May 2021 onwards.

Check Latest Government Jobs:

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for 52 Specialist & Other Posts, Download Notification @esic.nic.in

Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2021 for 137 Fitter, Welder, Nurse and Other Posts, Apply Online @ goashipyard.in

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Register Yourself for Over 5000+ Vacancies @sbi.co.in, Check Application Process & Details Here

 

 

 

FAQ

How to apply for Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 7 May to 11 May 2021. Applications sent by post will not be accepted. Interviews will be held from 13 May 2021 onwards.

What is the qualification required for CMP in Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021?

The candidates must be MBBS with MCI Recognized qualification.

What is the last date for submission of the online application for Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021?

The last date of online application submission is 11 May 2021.

What is the starting date for Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021?

Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode from 7 May 2021 onwards.

How many vacancies have been released for Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021?

This drive is being done to recruit 27 vacancies of Paramedical including CMP, Nursing Sister & Hospital Attendant Posts.
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationWestern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 for 27 Posts : Apply from 7 May onwards @wr.indianrailways.gov.in
Notification DateMay 6, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionMay 11, 2021
CityMumbai
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Organization Western Railway
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Medical , Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

2 + 6 =
Post

Comments