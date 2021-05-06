Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 for 27 Posts : Apply from 7 May onwards @wr.indianrailways.gov.in
Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at wr.indianrailways.gov.in for 27 vacancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021: Western Railway (WR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of CMP, Nursing Sister & Hospital Attendant in COVID Isolation Wards at CCC, Mumbai, Central and CHC-Valsad, Mumbai Division. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode from 7 May 2021 to 11 May 2021. The selection of the candidates will be done through an online video interview scheduled for 13 May. Candidates can refer to this notification for the application process, important dates, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 7 May 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 11 May 2021
- Video Interview Date: 13 May 2021
Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- CMP - 9 Posts
- Nursing Sister - 8 Posts
- Hospital Attendant - 10 Posts
Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- CMP - MBBS (MCI Recognized)
- Nursing Sister- Certificate as registered Nurse having passed 3 years course in General Nurse or B.Sc.
- Hospital Attendant - Matric pass with experience of working in COVID Hospital.
Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- CMP - 53 years
- Nursing Sister - 18 to 33 years
- Hospital Attendant - 18 to 33 years
Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Salary
- CMP - Rs. 75000/-
- Nursing Sister - Rs. 44,900/- + admissible allowance
- Hospital Attendant - Rs. 18,000/- + admissible allowance
Download Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 7 May to 11 May 2021. Applications sent by post will not be accepted. Interviews will be held from 13 May 2021 onwards.
