Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 for 27 Posts : Apply from 7 May onwards @wr.indianrailways.gov.in

How to apply for Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 7 May to 11 May 2021. Applications sent by post will not be accepted. Interviews will be held from 13 May 2021 onwards.

What is the qualification required for CMP in Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021?

The candidates must be MBBS with MCI Recognized qualification.

What is the last date for submission of the online application for Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021?

The last date of online application submission is 11 May 2021.

What is the starting date for Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021?

Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode from 7 May 2021 onwards.

How many vacancies have been released for Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021?

This drive is being done to recruit 27 vacancies of Paramedical including CMP, Nursing Sister & Hospital Attendant Posts.