Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 177 Paramedical Staff and Doctor Posts

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Western Railway (WR) has invited applications for the recruitment of Paramedical Staff (Renal Replacement/ Hemodialysis Technician, Hospital Attendants, House Keeping Assistant) and Contract Medical Practitioners (GDMO / Specialist ) on full-time contract basis for 3 months to work in COVID Isolation wards of Jagjivan Ram Railway Hospital, Mumbai. Eligible candidates can apply onlinr for WR Recruitment 2020 from 18 May to 24 May 2020.
Important Dates:
Starting Date of Application - 18 May 2020
Last Date of Application -24 May 2020
Interview Date - 26 May 2020
Western Railway Vacancy Details
- House Keeping Assistant - 90 Posts
- Hospital Attendants - 65 Posts
- CMP GDMO - 9 Posts
- CMP Specialist Obst & Gynae /Intensivist /Physician/Anesthetists /Radiologist - 11 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Paramedical Staff and Doctor Job
Educational Qualification:
- House Keeping Assistant - Matric pass
- Renal Replacement/ Hemodialysis Technician - B.Sc plus Diploma in Hemodialysis OR two years satisfactory in-house Training /Experience in haemodialysis work in a reputed institution
- Hospital Attendants - Matric pass with experience of working in hospital set up
- CMP GDMO - MBBS (MCI Recognized ) Candidates must be registered with MCI/MMC
- CMP Specialist Obst & Gynae /Intensivist /Physician/Anesthetists /Radiologist - MBBS and PG Degree /Diploma in respective specialty. (Degree should be MCI Recognized ) Candidates must be registered with MCI/MMC
Age Limit:
- House Keeping Assistant - 18-33 years
- Renal Replacement/ Hemodialysis Technician - 20-33 years
- Hospital Attendants - Rs 18,000 + admissible allowances - 18-33 years
- CMP GDMO - 53 years
- CMP Specialist - 53 years
Salary:
- House Keeping Assistant - Rs 18,000 + admissible allowances
- Renal Replacement/ Hemodialysis Technician -Rs 35,400+ admissible allowances
- Hospital Attendants - Rs 18,000 + admissible allowances
- CMP GDMO - Rs. 75,000/-
- CMP Specialist - Rs. 95,000/-
How to Apply for Western Railway Paramedical Staff and Doctor Job 2020 ?
The candidate may apply only ONLINE on our Western Railway Website : http://203.153.40.19/bct (ekarmik) and as well as on ekarmikbct downloadable application available in Google Playstore from 18 May to 24 May 2020.
Western Railway Paramedical Staff and Doctor Recruitment Notification PDF