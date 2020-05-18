Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 177 Paramedical Staff and Doctor Posts

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Western Railway (WR) has invited applications for the recruitment of Paramedical Staff (Renal Replacement/ Hemodialysis Technician, Hospital Attendants, House Keeping Assistant) and Contract Medical Practitioners (GDMO / Specialist ) on full-time contract basis for 3 months to work in COVID Isolation wards of Jagjivan Ram Railway Hospital, Mumbai. Eligible candidates can apply onlinr for WR Recruitment 2020 from 18 May to 24 May 2020.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Application - 18 May 2020

Last Date of Application -24 May 2020

Interview Date - 26 May 2020

Western Railway Vacancy Details

House Keeping Assistant - 90 Posts

Hospital Attendants - 65 Posts

CMP GDMO - 9 Posts

CMP Specialist Obst & Gynae /Intensivist /Physician/Anesthetists /Radiologist - 11 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Paramedical Staff and Doctor Job

Educational Qualification:

House Keeping Assistant - Matric pass

Renal Replacement/ Hemodialysis Technician - B.Sc plus Diploma in Hemodialysis OR two years satisfactory in-house Training /Experience in haemodialysis work in a reputed institution

Hospital Attendants - Matric pass with experience of working in hospital set up

CMP GDMO - MBBS (MCI Recognized ) Candidates must be registered with MCI/MMC

CMP Specialist Obst & Gynae /Intensivist /Physician/Anesthetists /Radiologist - MBBS and PG Degree /Diploma in respective specialty. (Degree should be MCI Recognized ) Candidates must be registered with MCI/MMC

Age Limit:

House Keeping Assistant - 18-33 years

Renal Replacement/ Hemodialysis Technician - 20-33 years

Hospital Attendants - Rs 18,000 + admissible allowances - 18-33 years

CMP GDMO - 53 years

CMP Specialist - 53 years

Salary:

House Keeping Assistant - Rs 18,000 + admissible allowances

Renal Replacement/ Hemodialysis Technician -Rs 35,400+ admissible allowances

Hospital Attendants - Rs 18,000 + admissible allowances

CMP GDMO - Rs. 75,000/-

CMP Specialist - Rs. 95,000/-

How to Apply for Western Railway Paramedical Staff and Doctor Job 2020 ?



The candidate may apply only ONLINE on our Western Railway Website : http://203.153.40.19/bct (ekarmik) and as well as on ekarmikbct downloadable application available in Google Playstore from 18 May to 24 May 2020.

Western Railway Paramedical Staff and Doctor Recruitment Notification PDF

Western Railway Online Application Link