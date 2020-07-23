Western Railway Recruitment 2020, 41 Vacancies for JTA Post, Apply Online from 24 Jul @wr.indianrailways.gov.in

How to apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 22 August 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates are required to take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the selection procedure for Western Railway JTA Recruitment 2020?

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit.

What is the age limit for Western Railway JTA Recruitment 2020?

The minimum age limit for Junior Technical Associate is 18 years and maximum age limit is 33 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.

What is the eligibility criteria for Western Railway JTA Recruitment 2020?

The candidates holding degree/diploma in the concerned field of engineering are eligible to apply. All applicants are advised to go through the official notification PDF for more details.

How many vacancies have been announced for Western Railway JTA Recruitment 2020?

The Western Railway has announced a total of 47 vacancies for the post of Junior Technical Associate.