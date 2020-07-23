Western Railway Recruitment 2020, 41 Vacancies for JTA Post, Apply Online from 24 Jul @wr.indianrailways.gov.in

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Western Railway has invited application for recruitment to the post of Junior Technical Associate. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 22 August 2020.
Advt.No.: E/890/1/Contract/JE/S&C
Important Dates:
- Starting date of online application submission: 24 July 2020
- Last date for submission of application:22 August 2020
Western Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Junior Technical Associate (Works): 19 Posts
- Junior Technical Associate (Elect.): 12 Posts
- Junior Technical Associate (Tele/S&T): 10 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Junior Technical Associate Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Junior Technical Associate (Works): Diploma in Civil Engineering or B.Sc in Civil Engineering of three years duration or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.
- Junior Technical Associate (Elect.): Diploma in (a) Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics Engineering OR (b) a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics Engineering from a recognized University/Institute OR Four years Bachelor's Degree.
- Junior Technical Associate (Tele/S&T): Three years Diploma in (a) Electrical / Electronics/ Information Technology/Communication Engineering / Computer Science & Engineering/Computer Science/Computer Engineering or Three years Diploma in (a) Electrical/Electronics/Information Technology/Communication Engineering / Computer Science & Engineering/Computer Science/Computer Engineering.
Age Limit for Junior Technical Associate Posts
UR - 18-33 years
OBC 18-36 years
SC/ST 18-38 years
Download Official Notification PDF Here
Selection Procedure for Western Railway JTA Recruitment 2020
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit.
How to apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 22 August 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates are required to take a printout of the application for future reference.
Application Fee for Western Railway Recruitment 2020
- For all candidates - Rs. 500/-
- For candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/Women/Minorities*/EWS - Rs. 250/-