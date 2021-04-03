Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Medical Practitioners and paramedical staff Posts

Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Western Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Practitioners and paramedical staff in Jagjivan Ram Western Railway Hospital, Mumbai Central. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 6 April 2021.

A total of 139 vacancies will be recruited. The selection of the candidates will be done through Telephonic/ What's app interview for filling- up the posts of Contract Medical Practitioners (GDMO / Specialist ) and Paramedical staff on a full-time contract basis up to 30.09.21 to work in COVID Isolation wards. Candidates can check this notification for important dates, qualification, experience and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 3 April 2021

Last date for submission of application: 16 April 2021

Interview: 8 April 2021

Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

CMP-GDMO – 14 Posts

Nursing Supdt – 59 Posts

Radiographer– 02 Posts

Renal Replacement/ Hemodialysis Technician– 01 Post

Clinical Psychologist– 02 Posts

Hospital Attendant– 60 Posts

Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

CMP-GDMO – MBBS (MCI Recognized )Candidates must be registered with MCI/MMC.

Nursing Supdt – MBBS and PG Degree /Diploma in respective speciality.(Degree should be MCI Recognized )Candidates must be registered with MCI/MMC.

Staff Nurse - Certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 03 years course in General Nursing and midwifery from a School of Nursing (or) other institution recognised by the Indian Nursing Council (or) B.Sc. (Nursing). Candidates with experience of working in a Critical unit of more than 15 beds in COVID Hospital.

Radiographer– 10+2 with physics and Chemistry and Diploma in Radiography/ X-Ray Technician/ Radiodiagnosis Technology (02years course)from a recognized Institute. Science graduate with Diploma in Radiography/X-Ray Technician /Radiodiagnosis Technology (02 years course) shall be preferred.

Clinical Psychologist– Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology/Social Psychology from a recognized university.

Hospital Attendant– Metric pass with experience of working in COVID Hospital setup.

Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

CMP-GDMO –53years

Nursing Supdt – 20 to 40 years

Radiographer– 19 to 33 years

Renal Replacement/ Hemodialysis Technician– 20 to 33 years

Clinical Psychologist– 18 to 33 years

Hospital Attendant– 18 to 33 years

How to apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 6 April 2021. Applications sent by post will not be accepted.No TA, Pass/PTO /facility for accommodation/transport will be provided.