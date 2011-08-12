What are the Centres of the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2011?

The Civil Services Main examination 2011 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission will be held in different centres all over India. Here you find a table of the IAS Main exam 2011 centres along with the exam centre codes.

The Civil Services Main examination 2011 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission will be held in the following centres all over India. The following table shows the exam centres along with the centre codes.

Also Check;

You need to fill the correct exam centre code while filling up the Main exam form. Be cautious in filling the code of exam, as change in the exam centre will not be made later by the UPSC.

Code Centre Code Centre
01 AHMEDABAD 11 JAIPUR
02 ALLAHABAD 12 CHENNAI
03 BANGALORE 15 PATNA
04 BHOPAL 16 SHILLONG
05 MUMBAI 17 SHIMLA
06 KOLKATA 19 THIRUVANATHAPURAM
07 CUTTACK 26 LUCKNOW
08 DELHI 34 JAMMU
09 DISPUR (GUWAHATI) 35 CHANDIGARH
10 HYDERABAD    

Career Counseling
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play