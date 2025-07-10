Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
10 World Population Day 2025 Drawing and Poster Ideas for Students

World Population Day 2025: Under the auspices of the United Nations, the world community will mark "World Population Day 2025" on July 11. This year, "Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world." is the theme.

Apeksha Agarwal
ByApeksha Agarwal
Jul 11, 2025, 09:39 IST

World Population Day, 11th July 2025, has brought attention to how crucial youth are to ensuring a sustainable future. The commemoration this year, which has as its subject "Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world," focuses on the goals and difficulties faced by the largest youth generation in the world. With an estimated 8.2 billion people on Earth, the day is an important reminder of the complex relationships among human rights, sustainable development, and population dynamics. It's a day to consider the effects of population growth on our world, our communities, and our own well-being, and to consider a future that is equitable for all.

Raising awareness of the world's expanding population

World Population Day is observed globally through a range of events and activities that encourage people to collaborate on solving the problems caused by the expanding population. The primary concerns include how to manage the population and prevent the population expansion in specific areas.

10 World Population Day Poster Drawing Ideas for School Students

Drawing 1: 

"By improving health, empowering women, population growth comes down." - Bill Gates

1 (1)

Drawing 2:

"The power of the population is indefinitely greater than the power in the earth to produce subsistence for man." - Thomas Malthus

2 (1)

Drawing 3:

"Our human population continues to expand at such a scary rate – it’s unbelievable." - Bindi Irwin

3 (1)

Drawing 4:

"Population growth is the primary source of environmental damage." - Jacques Yves Cousteau

4 (1)

Drawing 5:

"Population growth is not respecting water-management district boundaries." - Colleen Castille

5 (1)

Drawing 6:

“Focus on the population to fight poverty and illiteracy."

6 (1)

Drawing 7:

“Start family planning for a happy future”

7 (1)

Drawing 8:

“Are you worried about the population explosion? start from yourselves”

8 (1)

Drawing 9:

“Control overpopulation to remain away from starvation”.

9 (1)

Drawing 10:

“Earth is the beautiful planet to live, let it be spacious”

10 (1)

FAQs

  • World Population Day started when?
    +
    The United Nations Development Program's Governing Council declared 1989 to be World Population Day.
  • World Population Day is observed for what reason?
    +
    By bringing attention to issues like the need for family planning in light of population growth, maternal and infant health, gender equality, the right to health, poverty, sexuality education, human rights, the use of contraceptives, and safety precautions like condoms, reproductive health, education for girls, adolescent pregnancy, child marriage, and STDs, World Population Day is celebrated to honor human progress.

