Speech on World Population Day (11th July): Short & Long Speech Ideas for Students

Speech On World Population Day: Looking for a way to prepare a speech on World Population Day? Well, don’t worry, as we have got you covered. In this article, students can get speech ideas in 100, 150, 200, 300, and 500 words that can help them to participate in school activities and also understand the importance of this day. Read the full article to know. World Population Day 2025 Theme This year, the theme for World Population Day is "Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world". This theme highlights the important role of youth in shaping the future and the need to provide the knowledge on the importance of population control. Speech on World Population Day (100 Words) Good morning, everyone, Today, I would like to speak a few lines on World Population Day. World Population Day is celebrated on 11th July every year. It is a day that reminds us of the challenges that are caused by the increasing population. More people mean more pressure on food, water, the environment, and other resources. If overpopulation exists, then it leads to poverty, pollution and many health issues. We must spread awareness about this, in which we can talk about family planning and responsible living. As students, we must understand the value of a balanced population for better growth.

Thank you Speech on World Population Day (150 Words) Good morning, respected teachers and my dear friends, World Population Day is celebrated every year on 11th July. It was an initiative by the United Nations to raise awareness about the growing population and its impact on the world. Today, the world is facing many problems due to overpopulation. This includes a lack of food, clean water, health services and jobs as well. As the number of people increases, the need for natural resources also increases. So, we need to understand the importance of population control with the help of education and awareness. Family planning and equal access to healthcare are also important. Today, on this day, let us become responsible individuals and support sustainable development for a better world. Thank you.

Speech on World Population Day (200 Words) Good morning, everyone present over here, I am here to speak on the topic of World Population Day. It is observed on 11th July every year. This day is important as it reminds us to think about one of the biggest issues that the world is facing right now–overpopulation. With more than 8 billion people on earth, the demand for basic needs like water, food and shelter, along with jobs, is increasing day by day. Due to this high population growth, most of the countries struggle with poverty, pollution, lack of education and unemployment. This is the day to remind us that we have to take care of our country and make people aware of the problems of overpopulation. We should encourage solutions like family planning, gender equality, health, services and education. As youngsters, it is our responsibility to make people understand that a balanced population leads to a better quality of life. Educated and aware, individuals can make better life choices and also support sustainable development. Let’s be the responsible citizens of the country and spread awareness about such an important topic in our society.

Thank you. Speech on World Population Day (300 Words) Good morning to all of you, Today, I am here to speak on a very important topic, World Population Day. It is observed every year on 11th July. Well, this day was started by the United Nations Development Program in 1989. The main purpose of this day is to bring global attention to the population issues and their impact on society. If we talk about the world population, then it is increasing at an alarming rate. As the responsible citizens of the country, we must help people understand the impact of overpopulation. The Earth has limited natural resources, and the demand for food, water, shelter and energy is increasing day by day because of the rising number of people. This imbalance has resulted in many problems like climate change, poverty, unemployment, lack of education and healthcare services. World Population Day promotes the awareness of the importance of family planning, gender equality, reproductive health and responsible parenting. It reminds many organisations, governments and people to take action by creating a sustainable future. As students, we also play an important role in spreading this awareness. We should educate other people about the impact of overpopulation and the need to control it. We must support various campaigns related to education for girls, access to healthcare services and environmental conservation. In conclusion, I would like to add that the Earth is for all the living beings. A balanced population will ensure a healthy lifestyle and a bright future.

Thank you. Speech on World Population Day (500 Words) Good morning, respected principals, teachers, and my dear friends, Today I am honoured to speak on the topic of World Population Day. It is celebrated every year on 11th July. Well, this day is a reminder for all of us to reflect on the population that is increasing day by day and its impact on the environment and human life. This day was first celebrated in 1989 when the United Nations Development Program decided to raise awareness about this. Overpopulation leads to many issues like poverty, and we must raise awareness about the same and help people understand the importance of population control. Over the years, World Population Day has gained global importance, as the population has now crossed 8 billion. While this may seem like a positive sign of human survival, uncontrolled population growth has created challenges in many countries. This can include a lack of proper education, High unemployment, poor healthcare, pollution, and rapid depletion of natural resources. This is the reason we celebrate World Population Day, as it urges people to understand the need for population control. This can be done by promoting various campaigns based on family planning, reproductive health, education, gender equality, and universal access to healthcare. India is the most populated country in the world today, and we need to educate people about the importance of small families, girls 'education, and delaying early marriages. Educated individuals are more likely to be responsible and make good choices that benefit society. Students like us must contribute to this day by being aware, spreading knowledge, participating in school activities and also taking small steps towards sustainable living. We can also promote and raise awareness about saving resources like water and electricity, and support causes like environmental protection and women’s empowerment. In the end, I would like to conclude by saying that population is not about reducing the number of people, it’s about ensuring that every person can live a happy, healthy and fulfilling life without putting any stress on Mother Nature.